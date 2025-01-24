JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) Drives India’s Largest Group Car Bulk Order with BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota

New Delhi, January 24, 2025: JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) has facilitated India’s largest community based group car purchase, featuring premium and luxury models from BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota. Announced during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this innovative initiative has garnered over 350 confirmed bookings, with projections to exceed 1,000 vehicles within the next two months.

By leveraging the collective purchasing power of its members, JIIF successfully negotiated unmatched deals, setting a new benchmark for group buying in India’s automotive sector.

“This initiative demonstrates the power of collective strength. At this scale, it’s a first in India,” said Jeenendra Bhandari, Chairman, JIIF. “By uniting demand, we’ve been able to secure unprecedented benefits for our members. Our next step is to replicate this success in sectors like real estate and investments.” Prithviraj Kothari, Chairman of JITO, hailed the initiative, adding, “This record-breaking achievement highlights how the JITO community continues to lead by example. It’s a proud moment for us to demonstrate the power of unity and collaboration.”

Industry experts have praised the move, recognizing it as a transformative approach to group purchasing. By aggregating demand for luxury cars, JITO JIIF has illustrated how community-driven initiatives can unlock exceptional value, setting a new precedent in the automotive industry.

The initiative reflects global trends in group purchasing, a strategy gaining popularity for its ability to deliver cost savings, streamlined processes, and enhanced negotiation power. JIIF’s success signals the potential of this model to revolutionize other sectors in India.