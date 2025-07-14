Sozo Izakaya Launches an All-New Breakfast Menu – A Flavor-Packed Morning Affair in Versova

Mumbai, July 2025 – Versova’s hidden culinary gem, Sozo Izakaya, known for its playful yet soulful take on Japanese comfort food, is now serving a brand-new reason to wake up early. With the launch of its much-anticipated breakfast menu, Sozo invites diners to begin their day on a delicious note – where vibrant flavors, global touches, and easygoing vibes come together in one thoughtfully crafted spread.

Rooted in Sozo’s signature philosophy of bold simplicity, the new breakfast offerings bring comfort and creativity to the forefront. The menu features a range of sourdough toasts, melts, Japanese-style sandos, cookies, and cold-pressed beverages, all made with fresh, wholesome ingredients and a keen eye for balance and flavor.

On the sourdough toast front, the Avocado Aristocrat brings creamy avocado and microgreens into perfect harmony, while The Pink Panther delights with beet hummus and avocado in a toast that’s as eye-catching as it is satisfying. The Tokyo Brunch Club, topped with Aburi Salmon, Wasabi Aioli, and Sundried Tomato, is a standout for those seeking a bold, sushi-inspired twist on breakfast.

The sourdough melts offer hearty, comforting bites – from The Fungi Affair, loaded with sautéed mushrooms and melty cheddar, to The Popeye, a garlic-spinach blend paired with creamy avocado and Sozo’s signature spice.

No breakfast at Sozo is complete without a bite into their Japanese sandos, with highlights like the fiery Junglee Chicken Samurai and the vegetarian-friendly Shroom Boom, packed with juicy mushroom and flavor-forward flair. Paired with cold brews, fresh juices, kombucha, or a hot cup of mocha, Sozo’s breakfast promises to be a morning ritual worth repeating.

With its breezy vibe, bold plates, and a touch of Tokyo-inspired charm, Sozo Izakaya’s breakfast menu is here to add a new rhythm to Versova’s rising food culture.

For more information:

Address: 02, JP Rd, Aram Nagar Part 2, Jeet Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061, India

Contact Number: +91 98679 86481

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/sozo_izakaya/