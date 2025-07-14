Gaurav Chopra dons the hat of a costume designer, designing his look in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

Mumbai, July 14, 2024: Gaurav Chopra is winning hearts with his impactful performance as Professor Rajveer Shastri, the lawyer in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible. Prof Rajveer challenges and supports Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) in equal measures during her law education journey. With his signature screen presence and nuanced portrayal, Gaurab adds a compelling dynamic to the show and has brought his magic off-screen as well with his designing talent besides his acting prowess.

What many may not know is that Gaurav is a trained fashion designer. A proud alumnus of NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology), Gaurav has always had a flair for aesthetics, and this time, he’s brought it straight to the wardrobe department. While working on his character, Gaurav and the creative team had a clear vision of how they wanted the look to reflect the depth, creativity, and the free-spiritedness of a lawyer who is a warrior and lives between words and sketches. From pairing earthy linen shirts and pants for his character, several outfits seen on screen have been curated or even designed by Gaurav himself.

Gaurav Chopra, who essays the role of Professor Rajveer Shastri, said, “Designing is my first love, acting is my forever passion. With Pushpa Impossible, I got to blend both. I wanted my character’s clothes to speak as loudly as Rajveer’s thoughts, layered, warrior, earthy, and a little unpredictable. There was a day on set when the costume team was looking for the right look for a pivotal scene, and I casually walked in with a self-styled ensemble pulled from my wardrobe and tweaked with a few quick alterations. Designing is like second nature to me. I’ve always believed that what you wear speaks before you do and this character has a lot to say. Between takes, you’ll often find me sketching not dialogues, but garment ideas! The team now lovingly calls me ‘costume dada’ every time I show up in something offbeat.”

