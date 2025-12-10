S&P 500 Pauses as Investors Await Policy Guidance from the FOMC

By Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS.com

The S&P 500 recorded another mild pullback yesterday, continuing its corrective phase as the index approached its historical peak following a strong recovery that had lasted nearly two weeks prior.

This is not a sign of weakening trend momentum, but rather reflects natural profit-taking behavior after the market advanced rapidly in a short period of time, especially in sectors that had led the rally such as technology, consumer discretionary, and semiconductors. As prices move into sensitive territory, investors often tend to reduce risk exposure, particularly with the Fed’s interest rate decision drawing near.

The corrective pressure in the early sessions of the week did not concentrate on the technology sector as usual, but leaned more toward financials, healthcare, and several individual stocks. In the banking group, JPMorgan fell about 4.7% after management warned that operating expenses in 2026 could rise significantly to around USD 105 billion. Healthcare was also among the most noticeably weaker sectors and became a notable drag on the S&P 500. The technology sector saw mild divergence, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index trading mostly sideways, reflecting investors’ temporary pause toward AI-related names and high-growth stocks while awaiting clearer signals from the Fed.

Despite the broad-based pullback, the overall market picture remains relatively stable. Selling has been selective rather than aggressive, indicating that investors are not abandoning the market but are instead reallocating their portfolios. Capital is rotating out of high-growth stocks into more defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities, and partly into value equities, reflecting a temporary risk-reduction strategy ahead of the FOMC meeting. ETFs tracking the index, such as SPY, have not recorded notable outflows, suggesting that market sentiment remains firm and there is no sense of panic.

The current macroeconomic environment also helps explain the S&P 500’s pause. Recent economic data shows that the U.S. economy is cooling in a manner consistent with what the Fed wants, but not weak enough to force the Fed to accelerate rate cuts. Inflation is easing but still above target, while the labor market continues to display resilience. This combination provides little incentive for investors to continue buying at elevated valuations, yet does not offer sufficient reason for them to sell aggressively. What the market needs at this moment is a clearer policy signal from the Fed.

The S&P 500’s current mild pullbacks reflect cautious waiting rather than a trend reversal. This week’s FOMC meeting becomes the central factor determining whether the market can extend its rally or will remain in a sideways pattern in the short term. Most investors expect the Fed to cut rates, but what matters more is the Fed’s stance on the pace of easing in 2026. If the Fed delivers a clearer and more dovish-than-expected signal, the market could regain upward momentum and retest its historical highs. Conversely, if the Fed appears excessively cautious, the S&P 500 will likely continue to adjust modestly until a new catalyst emerges.