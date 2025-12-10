Apollo Hospitals Marks 27 Years of Successful Pediatric Liver Transplantation in India Organizes a workshop, training program and CME in pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology

New Delhi, Dec 10: Apollo Hospitals hosted a Clinical Update in a Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology for post graduate trainees, an endoscopy workshop and continuing medical education program for pediatricians from December 4 – 7, 2025, bringing together leading pediatric specialists and trainees from across the country and 17 countries to discuss the latest advancements in pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology.
The event marked an important milestone — 27 years since India’s first successful pediatric liver transplant at Apollo Hospitals Delhi. Over the years, Apollo has played a pivotal role in advancing pediatric gastrointestinal and liver care, setting benchmarks in clinical innovation, training, and outcomes.
On 15 November 1998, Apollo Hospitals Delhi performed India’s first successful pediatric liver transplant. The first recipient, Master Sanjay, was 22 months old at the time. Today, he is 29, a practicing doctor and married.
The workshop provided a platform for knowledge sharing on emerging techniques in pediatric therapeutic endoscopy and manometry, reinforcing Apollo’s commitment to promoting academic excellence and continuous professional learning.
Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, remarked:
“When we celebrated our first transplant in 1998, I dreamt of a future where every patient in need could access world – class solutions, regardless of geography. We have now performed 5000 liver transplants, out of which 615 are in children. We have transplanted patients from more than 50 countries. As many as 30% of patients visiting pediatricians have gastrointestinal or liver problems and the treatments options are improving every year. This conference acts as a perfect platform for sharing the latest knowledge using evidence-based content and hands-on learning modules.”
Mr Shivakumar Pattabhiraman, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Apollo Hospitals remains committed to delivering care that meets global standards. We are privileged to have earned the trust of international patients seeking advanced treatment and best in class outcomes. Their confidence motivates us to strengthen our expertise and ensure every patient, from India and abroad, receives the highest level of care.”
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. (Prof.) Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Apollo has been at the forefront of advancing pediatric liver and gastrointestinal care in India. We are committed to nurturing the next generation of specialists. Through such academic platforms, we continue to share knowledge, with a view to improving outcomes for children across the country. We are now able to perform ABO incompatible liver transplants, liver transplant in babies as small as 4 kgs and babies with severe comorbidities”.
Lt. General (Dr.) Bipin Puri, Director Medical Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “Apollo’s legacy in pediatric liver care has been built on teamwork, rigorous training and a strong commitment to clinical excellence. Over the years, we have served as a referral centre for complex cases from multiple institutions, reflecting the confidence that clinicians and families place in our expertise”.