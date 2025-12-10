Apollo Hospitals Marks 27 Years of Successful Pediatric Liver Transplantation in India Organizes a workshop, training program and CME in pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology

New Delhi, Dec 10: Apollo Hospitals hosted a Clinical Update in a Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology for post graduate trainees, an endoscopy workshop and continuing medical education program for pediatricians from December 4 – 7, 2025, bringing together leading pediatric specialists and trainees from across the country and 17 countries to discuss the latest advancements in pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology.

The event marked an important milestone — 27 years since India’s first successful pediatric liver transplant at Apollo Hospitals Delhi. Over the years, Apollo has played a pivotal role in advancing pediatric gastrointestinal and liver care, setting benchmarks in clinical innovation, training, and outcomes.

On 15 November 1998, Apollo Hospitals Delhi performed India’s first successful pediatric liver transplant. The first recipient, Master Sanjay, was 22 months old at the time. Today, he is 29, a practicing doctor and married.

The workshop provided a platform for knowledge sharing on emerging techniques in pediatric therapeutic endoscopy and manometry, reinforcing Apollo’s commitment to promoting academic excellence and continuous professional learning.