Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A. and Garuda Aerospace S.A. Forge Strategic Partnership

January 6, 2024; Athens, Greece, and Mumbai, India: In a landmark development within the aerospace industry, Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A., a leading Greek manufacturer specializing in rotary and fixed-wing weaponized drones, and Garuda Aerospace’s Garuda Aerospace S.A., a prominent Indian manufacturer of drones for civil applications, have entered a strategic partnership through counter-signed contracts of cooperation.

This collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of drone manufacturing and distribution, both in the Indian market and its wider area of influence as well as in Greece / Europe / Africa, but also in service provision, bringing together the unique strengths and expertise of both companies. The core objectives of this partnership include expanding market reach, fostering innovation, and facilitating the exchange of technology, experience, and best practices.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Reseller Agreement: The companies have committed to acting as resellers for each other’s products, amplifying their presence in diverse markets. This strategic move is expected to result in a synergistic effect, leveraging the strengths of each company’s product portfolio.

Technology Transfer: Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A. and Garuda Aerospace S.A. recognize the importance of technological advancement in the rapidly evolving drone industry. Both companies have agreed to actively exchange and transfer cutting-edge technology, facilitating the development of state-of-the-art products that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

Experience Sharing: With a shared commitment to excellence, both companies will engage in a robust exchange of experiences and best practices. This collaborative approach aims to elevate the overall industry standards by combining the wealth of knowledge accumulated by Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A. in weaponized drone manufacturing and Garuda Aerospace S.A.’s expertise in civil drone applications.

Quality Assurance: Recognizing the significance of maintaining the highest level of quality in their products, both companies are unwavering in their commitment to delivering superior, reliable, and technologically advanced drones to their customers. This dedication to quality assurance is expected to set new benchmarks within the industry.

Mr. Mike SPYRIDAKOS, CEO at Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A., stated, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A. Our partnership with Garuda Aerospace S.A. not only broadens our market presence but also facilitates the sharing of invaluable knowledge and technology. Together, we aim to lead the industry in innovation and excellence.” Mr. Bruno ESCOJIDO, Chief Strategy Alliance Officer at Garuda Aerospace S.A., commented, “Garuda Aerospace S.A. is excited to join hands with Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A. in this strategic partnership. The collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge drone solutions for civil applications. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, we are confident in achieving new heights of success and providing unmatched value to our customers.”

This pioneering collaboration between Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A. and Garuda Aerospace S.A. exemplifies the spirit of cooperation and shared vision in the aerospace industry as well as the development of strategic synergies between the 2 countries. Both companies are poised to make a significant contribution to the Unmanned Systems market in general and not just drones, driving innovation and setting new standards of excellence.