Remsons Industries Ltd. -Financial Results – Q3 & 9MFY25

Mumbai, February 08th, 2025: The Board of Directors at Remsons Industries Ltd, an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four- wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEM’s globally, has approved the ﬁnancial results for the quarter and ﬁnancial year ended December 2024.

All values are in INR Mn and Consolidated values. EPS is after considering Stock Split.

Key Business Updates

1. Remsons Holding Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of Remsons Industries Ltd acquired 51% stake in BEE Lighting Ltd UK. BEE Lighting is in the business of lighting in the automotive sector. Consequently, the BEE Lighting Ltd. has become stepdown subsidiary of Remsons Industries Ltd.

2. Mr. Amit Srivastava CEO of Remsons Industries Ltd has been certified as Great Manager to Work with by Great

Manager Institute

3. Remsons has achieved TISAX certification, demonstrating its commitment to robust information security standards in the automotive industry.

4. Remsons Industries Ltd received Gold Medal in Ecodavis Sustainability Assessment. This accolade recognizes Remsons Industries Ltd. as one of the top 5% of all evaluated companies globally, reaffirming its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence.

5. Remsons bagged LOI worth INR 30cr for the supply of sensors to a leading Tier 1 supplier of the Auto Industry to be executed over a period of 3 years.

6. Remsons acquired 55% stake in newly incorporated Joint Venture “Remsons-Uni Autonics Private Ltd” from its present promoters to become a subsidiary of Remsons.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Kejriwal, Managing Director said, “I am pleased to share that Remsons Industries has delivered one of its best-ever quarterly performances in 3Q and 9M FY25. In 3Q FY25, we achieved our highest-ever revenue, growing 25% YoY to ₹1,026 million. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹124 million, with a healthy 12% margin. Notably, our net profit surged 17% YoY to ₹40 million, further strengthening our financial position. We remain firmly on track to achieve our revenue target of ₹9,000-₹10,000 million by FY29.

This outstanding performance is the result of our strategic focus on high-value products, operational efficiency improvements, and strong export realizations. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum and position the company for long-term success.

As always, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our shareholders with passion and dedication. In the coming quarters, our focus will continue to be on strengthening our business model, moving up the value chain, and driving sustained growth. We plan to broaden our product portfolio and further diversify into the Railways sector.”