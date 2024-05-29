STN Inc. Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Solution Provider 500 List

Pleasanton, CA, May 29, 2024 –STN, Inc., is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked STN #450 on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list, for the second year in a row.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Strategy

STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements into their technology implementation.

Innovation

Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.

Consulting

Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.

“These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”