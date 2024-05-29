New GVP Training with Certificate

Miami, FL, May 29, 2024 –Pharma Lessons has launched a new Good Pharmacovigilance Practice Training with certificate. The training has been developed from scratch and is quite different from the free GVP course that the company currently offers on the corporate website. It is a brand new product that features new content, new structure and new approach. The certificate Pharmacovigilance training covers the latest GPvP principles and guidelines and is a beautifully designed interactive product that provides both fundamental knowledge and a pleasant experience. It is suitable for anyone involved in PV or activities relating to the detection and prevention of medicine-related adverse effects and problems.

The new course has a dedicated page that serves detailed information about the package to all interested to enroll. Companies and individuals will also find there a short demo of the course and a sample of the certificate each trainee will receive upon successful completion of the training exam.