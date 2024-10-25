Stoxbox: Shriram Finance Ltd. Q2FY25 Result

Shriram Finance Ltd. Q2FY25 Result by Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox

Shriram Finance (SFL) has demonstrated robust earnings, highlighted by an 18% annually increase in PAT and growth in AUM. In the recent quarter, we observed a slight improvement in both the GNPA and NNPA ratios, although there has been a marginal increase in provisions. However, the company experienced compression in its NIM during this period. SFL has announced a dividend and a split of shares, reflecting confidence in its financial position. Looking ahead, we anticipate an improvement in profitability and NIM. Furthermore, the stability in new delinquency creation and write-offs, coupled with consistent reductions in Stage-3 and Stage-2 asset levels, indicates a stable credit cost environment. Given these factors, our outlook on SFL remains positive, particularly with the prospect of robust AUM growth.

Shriram Finance Ltd. Q2FY25 Result First Cut – Strong performance across key operating metrics

Net Interest Income stood at Rs. 5,607 crores in Q2FY25 , showing a growth of 4.69% QoQ / up 16.37% YoY.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) stood at Rs. 3,897 crores in Q2FY25 , showing a growth of 3.10% QoQ / up 14.70% YoY.

, showing a growth of 3.10% QoQ / up 14.70% YoY. Provisions increased to Rs. 1,235 crores in Q2FY25 from Rs. 1,188 crores in Q1FY25 and Rs. 1,129 crores in Q2FY24 respectively.

The Net profit of Rs. 2,071 crores in Q2FY25 was up by 4.58% QoQ / up 18.30% YoY.

NIM stood at 8.74% in Q2FY25 and was down 4bps QoQ/ down 19bps.

Cost to Income ratio stood at 27.95% in Q2FY25 compared to 27.45% in Q1FY25 and 25.68% in Q2FY24.

compared to 27.45% in Q1FY25 and 25.68% in Q2FY24. Gross NPA stood at 5.32% in Q2FY25 which declined by 7bps QoQ and was down 47bps YoY.

Net NPA stood at 2.64% in Q2FY25 , down 7bps QoQ and down 16bps YoY.

Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 20.16% in Q2FY25 compared to 20.29% Q1FY25 and 22.15% in Q2FY24.

Assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2024, increased by 4.12% QoQ and 19.94% YoY and stood a Rs. 2,43,043 crores as compared to Rs. 2,33,444 crores as of June 30, 2024, and Rs. 2,02,641 crores as of September 30, 2023.

RoA declined to 3.06% in Q2FY25 compared to 3.12% in Q1FY25 and 3.12% in Q2FY24

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs. 22 per share and has set the record date on November 7, 2024.

Shriram Finance Ltd . announced a stock split at the conclusion of its board meet on Friday, October 25.

The company will split one share with a face value of Rs. 10 into five shares of face value of Rs. 2.