StoxBox’s Technofunda Super 7: Investment Picks for a Promising 2025

As we usher in the new year, StoxBox has identified seven potential high-growth stocks for January 2025. These selections, based on a blend of technological and fundamental analysis, provide a diversified approach to portfolio building. From healthcare to aviation, and from jewelry to finance, the “Technofunda Super 7” picks cover sectors that are poised for growth. Let’s take a closer look at each recommendation.

1) Apollo Hospitals

– StoxBox recommends buying Apollo Hospitals (APOLLOHOSP) at ₹7,370 (CMP) with a target of ₹7,956 and a stop loss at ₹7,097.Apollo is India’s private healthcare leader with 51 hospitals, 9,500 beds, and a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the eastern

2) IndiGo Airlines

– IndiGo (INDIGO) has been suggested to buy at ₹4,490 (CMP) with a target of ₹4,883 and a stop loss of ₹4,290. IndiGo’s new business class services on key routes and the BluChip loyalty program enhance customer retention and business performance. The revamped website and app further streamline the booking process and boost customer experience.

3) Kalyan Jewellers

– StoxBox advises buying Kalyan Jewellers (KALYANKJIL) at ₹779 (CMP) with a target of ₹849 and a stop loss of ₹744. Kalyan Jewellers is set for strong growth, supported by a booming jewellery sector, store expansions, and reduced custom duties on gold. The company’s 37.4% YoY revenue growth in Q2FY25 and plans to open 80+ stores in FY26 highlight its expansion strategy.

4) Muthoot Finance

– Muthoot Finance (MUTHOOT) is suggested to buy between ₹2,230–₹2,210, targeting ₹2,401 with a stop loss at ₹2,107. Muthoot Finance is well-placed to benefit from the growing gold loan market, backed by rising gold prices and strong demand for organized credit. Its large branch network, online loans, and home visits enhance accessibility.

5) Policybazaar

– StoxBox advises buying Policybazaar (POLICYBZR) at ₹2,185 (CMP) for a target of ₹2,387 with a stop loss of ₹2,078. PB Fintech is on a strong growth path, with a 60% YoY increase in new business premiums, driven by substantial growth in health and life premiums.

6) Sun Pharma

– Sun Pharma (SUNPHARMA) is selected to buy at ₹1,860 (CMP) for a target of ₹2,009 with a stop loss at ₹1,799. Sun Pharma has outperformed the Indian Pharma Market, with 11% YoY growth in domestic sales driven by new product launches. The company is well-positioned to continue this growth, targeting a 12% CAGR in domestic sales from FY24-FY27.

7) United Spirits

– United Spirits (UNITDSPR) is top stock to buy at ₹1,675-1,658 for a target of ₹1,789 with a stop loss at ₹1,578 in the short term. The stock has broken out of a cup-and-handle pattern with strong momentum, confirmed by a high RSI. A dip presents a good buying opportunity.

StoxBox’s Technofunda Super 7 picks for January 2025 offer a well-rounded portfolio across various sectors, each backed by strong fundamentals and positive growth indicators. Investors looking to capitalize on the growth potential of these sectors should consider these picks, with an eye on both short-term and long-term gains.