All-Indian Inter Kashi Face Star-Studded Kerala Blasters

Carlos Pinto’s Underdogs Lean On Domestic Grit To Challenge Westwood’s Revamped Yellow Army

Balewadi | Oct 11: A fascinating battle of contrasting squad make-ups awaits as a resilient, domestic-only Inter Kashi host a revolutionized Kerala Blasters FC in their MG Indian Super League opening clash at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, in Pune, on Sunday. With the venue set to serve as Inter Kashi’s home ground for the season, the occasion presents an added challenge as they look to make home advantage count. The hosts will look to draw confidence from their 2-1 victory over the Blasters in Kochi earlier this year, while Kerala arrive with a revamped squad under head coach Ashley Westwood, including four new overseas signings.

Inter Kashi enter the season with an all-Indian squad after registering 22 players ahead of a fresh FIFA transfer-registration ban. Their recruitment has brought in several players with ISL experience, including goalkeeper Albino Gomes from Jamshedpur FC, defender Laldinliana Renthlei from Chennaiyin FC, winger Rosenberg Gilbert Gabriel and forward Manvir Singh, both from Jamshedpur, and striker Ayush Chhikara from Mumbai City FC.

The challenge will be to turn that experience into a competitive unit against a Kerala Blasters side that has undergone significant changes ahead of the new campaign. The club’s new ownership has overseen an extensive recruitment drive, with head coach Ashley Westwood bringing back the club’s heartbeat, Adrián Luna, while adding four overseas players: English defender James Bolton, winger Andre Green, Montenegro international midfielder Nebojša Kosović and Guinean forward Momo Yansane.

The Blasters have also strengthened their Indian contingent, bringing in experienced goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and midfielder Mohammad Yasir, alongside younger attacking options. Amrinder’s arrival is particularly noteworthy against an Inter Kashi side that also features a goalkeeper with previous Blasters experience in Gomes.

Skipper Luna expects a competitive test against Inter Kashi, saying, “Every game here in India is tough. It doesn’t matter if you play with an Indian squad or with foreigners.” Westwood, meanwhile, has made his ambitions clear ahead of the opener: “Our sole aim is to win every football match and to win trophies.” The Blasters will also be without defender Bikash Yumnam, who is expected to miss around a month with a calf injury.

With Inter Kashi seeking to show that their domestic core can hold its own against a revamped Kerala Blasters side, Westwood’s men will be keen to turn their summer recruitment into results. Sunday’s clash will offer an early test of both sides’ ambitions for the new campaign.

The match kicks off at 5:00 PM IST on YouTube, Sony Sports, and SonyLIV.