New Delhi, October 2026: As cybercriminals increasingly exploit fraudulent websites, impersonation tactics and sophisticated digital infrastructure to target internet users, cooperation between technology companies and law enforcement agencies is becoming an important part of India’s response to online fraud. Noida-based IT entrepreneur Prakash Vishwakarma, founder of software company Waredot, has reportedly contributed to such efforts by providing technical assistance in an investigation involving suspicious domains and alleged international cyber-fraud operations.

According to information shared by the company, Waredot’s cybersecurity team assisted in identifying digital infrastructure allegedly associated with a network using spoofed domains and fraudulent calling operations. The matter reportedly involved a coordinated attempt to misuse internet domains to deceive unsuspecting users and facilitate online fraud. The company’s technical findings were subsequently shared with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell to support investigative efforts.

The reported incident highlights a growing cybersecurity challenge involving the misuse of domain names, web hosting infrastructure and digital communication systems. Cybercriminals can create websites resembling legitimate businesses or service providers, allowing them to mislead users into disclosing personal information, financial credentials or other sensitive details. Such operations may also involve fraudulent customer-support numbers and impersonation-based calling campaigns designed to establish credibility with potential victims.

Waredot, which initially operated from the Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area in Delhi, has been developing software and cybersecurity capabilities aimed at identifying digital threats and strengthening online safety. Under Vishwakarma’s leadership, the company has focused on technical solutions designed to help identify suspicious online activity, examine digital infrastructure and support responses to potential security incidents.

In the reported case, Waredot’s cybersecurity centre examined information associated with the suspected fraudulent domain network. The company’s involvement reportedly included analysing relevant technical records and identifying infrastructure details that could assist investigators in understanding how the suspected operation functioned. Such information can be useful in establishing connections between websites, hosting environments and communication channels used in coordinated cybercrime activities.

Digital forensic investigations often require examining multiple layers of technical evidence, including domain registration records, server configurations, network activity and other available infrastructure data. When collected and handled through appropriate procedures, these records can help investigators trace suspicious activity and identify potential links between different components of an online fraud operation.

The company’s reported cooperation with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell reflects the potential role of private-sector technical expertise in supporting cybercrime investigations. While law enforcement agencies retain responsibility for investigating offences, identifying suspects and pursuing legal action, cybersecurity companies may contribute specialised knowledge and technical information that assists the investigative process.

Prakash Vishwakarma, a Noida resident and IT entrepreneur, established Waredot with an emphasis on software development and technology-led problem-solving. His professional focus has increasingly included cybersecurity challenges affecting individuals and businesses that depend on digital platforms for communication, transactions and everyday services.

Through Waredot, Vishwakarma has sought to bring technical expertise into areas where online safety and public interest intersect. The company’s involvement in the reported investigation represents an example of how technology businesses can contribute to broader cybersecurity efforts by sharing relevant findings with authorised agencies.

The case also draws attention to the growing complexity of cyber-enabled fraud. Fraudulent domains are not necessarily operated as isolated websites. They may form part of larger networks involving multiple web addresses, redirected traffic, deceptive communication channels and supporting infrastructure. Identifying these connections requires technical examination and coordination among different stakeholders.

For consumers, such schemes can be particularly difficult to recognise when fraudulent websites closely resemble genuine platforms. Cybersecurity specialists generally advise users to verify website addresses carefully, avoid sharing one-time passwords or sensitive banking information and independently confirm customer-support contact details before responding to unsolicited communications.

Businesses also face risks when their names, branding or digital identities are misused by fraudulent operators. Monitoring suspicious domains, reporting impersonation attempts and maintaining appropriate security controls can help organisations identify potential threats and respond before further harm occurs.

Against this backdrop, the contribution of technology companies extends beyond developing software products. Cybersecurity firms can support public awareness, help organisations understand emerging risks and, where appropriate, provide technical assistance to authorities investigating suspected offences.

For Waredot, the reported investigation has brought attention to its cybersecurity activities and Vishwakarma’s efforts to strengthen the company’s capabilities in this field. The entrepreneur continues to focus on developing technology solutions while exploring opportunities to contribute to safer digital environments.

The incident reinforces the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies, technology providers, businesses and internet users in addressing cybercrime. As India’s digital ecosystem expands, timely reporting, responsible information sharing and technically sound investigations will remain essential to improving online security and protecting consumers from increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts.