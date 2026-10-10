JustAround Brings Multiple Home Services Under One App, Expands Its Local Service Network in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka — October 2026: Finding a reliable technician for an urgent home repair, maintenance or cleaning requirement can often be time-consuming. Customers frequently need to search for different professionals for plumbing, electrical work, painting, cleaning, carpentry and other household services. Addressing this everyday challenge, JustAround is building a technology-enabled local services platform that brings multiple home and local services together through one convenient app.

Currently providing services in Bengaluru, JustAround aims to simplify the process of finding and booking local service providers and technicians. The platform’s vision is captured in its tagline, “Everything Near You,” with the objective of making essential services easier to discover and access within local communities.

One Trusted App. Multiple Services. JustAround You.

JustAround currently offers a range of home and local services, including:

Plumbing Services

Electrical Services

Painting Services

Tiles & Grouting

Laundry Services

House Cleaning

Carpentry Services

Geyser Repair

Water Tank Cleaning

The platform brings these different service categories together so customers can find the service they need without having to search for individual service providers for every requirement.

The platform is designed to make everyday home maintenance more convenient by connecting customers with service providers and technicians based on their service requirements, location and availability. By bringing multiple categories under one platform, JustAround aims to create a simpler experience for customers managing routine maintenance as well as urgent household requirements.

Find a Service Provider or Technician Near You

JustAround aims to make the service-booking process simple and convenient. Customers can download the JustAround App, select the service they require and submit their booking request.

Once the service booking is confirmed, a technician will come to the customer’s location within 30 minutes, subject to service availability and location coverage.

This faster response approach is particularly intended to help customers who need assistance with urgent household repairs and maintenance requirements. Instead of spending considerable time searching for a technician, customers can use one platform to request the service they need.

The service process is designed to be straightforward: select a service, provide the necessary details, submit the request, receive booking confirmation and wait for the technician to arrive at the location. This app-based approach is intended to reduce the effort involved in locating a suitable service provider.

Supporting Local Technicians and Service Providers

JustAround is also focused on creating opportunities for local technicians and skilled service professionals.

Plumbers, electricians, painters, carpenters, cleaning professionals, laundry service providers, geyser repair technicians and other skilled professionals form an important part of the local services ecosystem.

By bringing customers and service professionals together through a digital platform, JustAround aims to help technicians reach more potential customers within their service areas while giving customers a convenient way to discover local services.

As the platform grows, the company plans to strengthen its network of service professionals and expand its service categories. This local-first approach can also help skilled professionals participate in the growing demand for convenient, app-based household services.

Currently Serving Bengaluru

Bengaluru is currently the primary market for JustAround’s services. The platform is focused on providing customers across its service areas with convenient access to multiple household services through a single app.

With Bengaluru’s growing residential communities and demand for convenient home maintenance solutions, JustAround aims to develop a strong local services network while continuously improving the customer experience.

The company’s approach combines technology with local service professionals to make everyday services easier to discover, request and access. The platform is designed around the idea that customers should be able to find essential services closer to where they live, while technicians can serve customers within their operating areas.

Expansion into Tier 2 Cities

While Bengaluru is currently the company’s operating market, JustAround has a broader expansion vision. The company plans to expand into Tier 2 cities, with Tirupati among the upcoming markets.

The expansion is intended to bring technology-enabled service discovery and booking to customers beyond major metropolitan cities. As Tier 2 cities continue to develop and urban communities grow, convenient access to reliable local services is becoming increasingly important.

JustAround plans to gradually expand into additional cities based on customer demand, service-provider availability and operational readiness. The company sees its Tier 2 expansion as an opportunity to connect local customers with skilled professionals while bringing a more organised digital experience to everyday service requirements.

Building a Local Services Ecosystem

The long-term objective of JustAround is to build a technology-enabled ecosystem connecting customers with local service providers across multiple categories.

The company aims to expand its service network, introduce additional services, strengthen its presence in existing markets and enter new cities over time.

“Our vision is simple — to make everyday services accessible, convenient and closer to customers. People should not have to spend hours searching for different service providers whenever they have a home maintenance requirement. JustAround brings multiple services together on one platform and aims to make the entire process simpler,” said the JustAround team.

With its current presence in Bengaluru and plans to expand into Tier 2 cities such as Tirupati, JustAround is working towards building a convenient and technology-enabled platform for everyday local services.

Download the JustAround App

Customers can download the JustAround App to explore available services, find service providers and technicians near them, and submit service requests.

One Trusted App. Multiple Services. JustAround You.

Download Now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.geosentry.justaround

JustAround

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Email: support@justaround.co.in