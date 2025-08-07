Strong end-user demand and infra push spark revival in Delhi-NCR realty market

Delhi, 7th August 2025: Real estate sector across the National Capital Region (NCR) is on a robust revival trajectory on the back of macroeconomic stability, improving liquidity, and increased buyer confidence.

Aided by a cumulative 100 basis-point repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India along with sustained GST collections coupled with the current historically low consumer inflation, the region is regaining momentum after a year of cautious sentiment.

According to Star Estate, one of NCR’s leading real estate consultancy firms, there has been a 30% surge in buyer enquiries across Noida Extension, Sector 150, and Dwarka Expressway in the last two quarters. This growth is led by end-user demand in both mid-income and premium residential categories.

Mr. Vijay Jain, Managing Director, Star Estate said, “Delhi-NCR has always set the tone for Indian real estate. What we’re witnessing now is a shift from speculative activity to demand driven by real users.” He added that amore transparent ecosystem and confidence in long-term returns, coupled with favourable borrowing conditions are reviving buyer interest in key micro-markets.

Infrastructure development continues to be a major catalyst across the region. The upcoming Noida International Airport, rapid progress on Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor together with the expansion of metro and highway connectivity are transforming the outlook for residential and commercial assets alike.

“Infrastructure is unlocking value in peripheral markets that were once considered fringe. From Noida’s new sectors to Gurugram’s emerging corridors, we’re seeing a fundamental shift in how people evaluate location and lifestyle,” added Mr. Jain.

Commercial real estate is also gaining traction with IT, fintech as well as co-working firms consolidate operations in the region. Grade-A office properties in Gurugram and Noida are witnessing consistent leasing on the back of high demand for green offices.

The convergence of better access to credit, increasing end-user optimism and the re-entry of the institutional investors are altogether positioning the NCR realty market for a healthier growth phase.

Regulatory reforms, digital transactions, and RERA compliance have further increased transparency and professionalism in the market.