Shoppers Stop Launches India’s Largest Airport Departmental Store at Terminal 1, New Delhi

New Delhi, 07th August 2025: Shoppers Stop, India’s leading premium fashion, beauty, and gifting destination, proudly unveils its latest store at Terminal 1, New Delhi Airport. This addition marks the brand’s 115th store across India, representing another milestone in its ongoing expansion journey. Spanning 9,053 sq. ft., the store offers travellers a premium shopping experience with a carefully curated selection of lifestyle and gifting essentials.

In today’s fast-paced world, travel is no longer a necessity, it’s a lifestyle. Airports have transformed into vibrant cultural and commercial hubs. Recognising the growing relevance of travel and airport retail, Shoppers Stop has strategically launched its latest store at the T1 New Delhi, thoughtfully designed to blend convenience with premium fashion. The heart of the store is the dynamic Hot & New zone, a curated space spotlighting top premium brands and emerging trends, making it effortless for travellers to stay stylish on the go while reaffirming Shoppers Stop’s role as a trendsetter in Indian retail.

Mr. Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director, and CEO of Shoppers Stop Limited, said, “With airports evolving into vibrant lifestyle destinations, our latest store at Terminal 1, New Delhi, is a natural extension of our premium retail footprint. This space reflects our commitment to offering elevated experiences wherever our customers are through thoughtfully curated collections, convenience-driven design, and a seamless fusion of style and service that today’s traveller expects. Travel retail is no longer about stopovers it’s about standout experiences, and Shoppers Stop is here to lead that change.”

With this launch, Shoppers Stop continues its commitment to evolving with India’s dynamic retail landscape. The New Delhi T1 store offers a thoughtfully curated range and mix of premium brands.

Accessories: Juicy Couture, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger

Eyewear: Gucci, Burberry, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford

Watches: Armani Exchange, Aigner, Roberto Cavalli

Apparel: CK, Gant, Rare Rabbit

Beauty & Fragrances: Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dior, NARS

These are just a few among the many premium brands the store features across categories, making it a one-stop destination for style, convenience, and discovery, tailored for the modern traveller.

Shoppers Stop is excited to welcome customers, where they can explore an impressive lineup of key brands and enjoy a seamless blend of style, sophistication, and premium experience – all thoughtfully