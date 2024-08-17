Mumbai, 17th August 2024: The Tata Mumbai Marathon, since its inception in 2004, has heralded a change that redefined the sporting landscape in India. This movement has unleased the power of participative sport and has personified the pulse of Mumbai – a pulse that brings us together, no matter what the circumstances…#HarDilMumbai.

The landmark 20th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 19th January 2025 and will be flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Procam International, promoters of Asia’s most prestigious marathon, today announced that registration for the event will commence on 14th August 2024, at 7a.m. on www.tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in.

Shri Chhagan Bhujbal, Hon’ble Minister, Food & Civil Supplies, Government of Maharashtra, said “I still remember the moment 20 years ago when Tata Mumbai Marathon started, and while the beginning was shaky, thanks to the love and support shown by the people of Mumbai, the government, and other stakeholders, it has now come a long way to become the festival of Mumbai, a truly endearing and resilient symbol that captures the vibrant spirit of our city. Thus, even in 2008, when massive terror attacks stuck the city, it was this ethos of “Never Back Down” that triumphed in the end. Lacs of people from all backgrounds and walks of life came down to cheer the runners, a true ocean of humanity, standing united to celebrate sports, irrespective of religion, race, age, gender, and creed.

The success of the Tata Mumbai Marathon didn’t happen in a vacuum; credit must go to the people of Mumbai, innumerable sponsors, and other key stakeholders, including MCGM and Mumbai Police, for truly making this marathon phenomenal and iconic. And the transformative impact accrued from it can’t be ignored, with hundreds of crores raised for countless charities.”

Shri Rahul Narwekar, Hon’ble Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said “It is indeed a moment of pleasure and pride for me to be here, year after year, to attend a function that symbolises the relentless spirit of Mumbai. The Tata Mumbai Marathon is not just iconic; it also perfectly encapsulates the spirit of a United India and the transformative strength of our diversity, making it a landmark occasion that everyone truly follows. It also adds an added layer of interest to our city, long known for being India’s financial capital and a true melting pot, defining it in more ways than one by brilliantly capturing its unparalleled dynamism and vibrance. On that note, I’d like to congratulate Procam for making us proud by hosting the event for more than two decades. I also humbly extend a warm welcome to all stakeholders to Colaba, my constituency, on the 19th of January, 2025. We pledge to provide all support possible to make this event a grand success.

Adrian Terron, Head – Brand & Marketing, Tata Sons, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has become a foundational event for both, the city of Mumbai and the Indian sporting calendar as part of the broader movement of participative sport across the globe. We are excited to continue our support for this transformative initiative that embodies the spirit of perseverance and brings together an ever-growing community of citizens in the act of collectively celebrating the human spirit.”

The Tata Mumbai Marathon has paved the way for a holistic approach to sports in India. From year one, it has instilled the importance of an active lifestyle and led to the popularity of the sport. Today, running is the fastest-growing participative sport in the country with 700 running events and 700+ run clubs. Over the years, the event has empowered women’s participation with 30% of the total participants being women. Moreover, its inherent inclusive nature provided a centre stage for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to join the sport.

This World Athletics Gold Label Race provided Indian athletes an opportunity to compete with the best in the world and win laurels for India. Besides sport, the platform has been a silver lining for the social sector. Additionally, it has led to the development of a thriving ecosystem around the sport contributing to the socio-economic health and environmental sustainability of Maharashtra.