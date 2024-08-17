Greaves Electric Mobility 3W (GEM 3W)’s Eltra City completes a 225km record-breaking ride from Bangalore to Mysore on a single charge

Bengaluru, August 17th, 2024: In a remarkable feat of endurance, durability, and innovation, Greaves Electric Mobility 3W (GEM 3W)’s flagship electric 3-wheeler passenger vehicle, Greaves Eltra City, has successfully set the record for the longest ride on a single charge by an electric three-wheeler. Eltra City covered an impressive distance of 225 kilometres from Bangalore to Mysore. This remarkable range achievement officially makes the Eltra the highest range 3-wheeler in India, ensuring uninterrupted travel and enhanced earning opportunities for drivers.

Eltra City travelled through several key monuments of national significance on the way, including Vidhan Soudha, HAL Ajeet at Cubbon Road, and Tipu Sultan’s mausoleum, concluding at the Freedom Fighter’s Park in Mysore.

The “Eltra City Freedom Ride” was organised to celebrate Independence Day, and reinforced Greaves Electric Mobility’s commitment to independence from fuel reliance and economic constraints by showcasing the Greaves Eltra, renowned for its impressive cost-effectiveness and zero emissions.

Mr. K Vijaya Kumar, Director of Greaves Electric Mobility 3W (GEM 3W), expressed his excitement about this achievement and said, “The Eltra City Freedom Ride exemplifies more than just our cutting-edge electric vehicle technology; it stands as a testament to our dedication to creating sustainable and affordable urban mobility solutions. This journey strongly reflects our dedication to driving India’s progress towards a sustainable future, perfectly in sync with the nation’s celebration of growth and innovation.”

The Eltra City is equipped with a 10.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 9.6 kW motor, ensuring optimal performance for effortless journeys. It features a payload capacity of 528 kg and boasts best-in-class attributes such as 14-degree gradability and 49 Nm of peak torque, along with hill hold assist, which guarantees a smooth driving experience in challenging urban environments. Additionally, the Eltra City prioritises safety, minimises maintenance costs, and maximises vehicle uptime.

The journey was conducted in the vehicle’s Eco mode, which is vital for demonstrating to customers how to maximise range performance and to mitigate any potential dissatisfaction from range discrepancies. The strategic use of Eco mode, along with the vehicle’s strong features, emphasises its advanced capabilities and solidifies its status as a leader in the market. The company continues to lead the way in fostering an EV ecosystem that supports India’s goals for energy sustainability and reduced carbon emissions.

Supported by the rich 165-year legacy and network of Greaves Cotton Ltd., Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited is revolutionising electric vehicle ownership by creating an affordable and sustainable ecosystem that ensures uninterrupted, clean, and efficient last-mile mobility solutions.