Tattva Wellness Spa Opens at Hyatt Place, Vijayawada, Bringing a New Wellness Retreat to Gunadala

Tattva Wellness Spa brings its signature massages, wellness therapies, and holistic relaxation experiences to Hyatt Place, Vijayawada.

Vijayawada, May 2026 — India’s leading premium spa brand, Tattva Wellness Spa, has expanded its footprint with the launch of a new outlet at Hyatt Place, Vijayawada. Located on Eluru Road in Gunadala, the spa is now open to guests seeking restorative therapies such as Swedish Massage and Deep Tissue Massage, among others, and seeking a holistic approach to wellness.

Situated at 48-12-13, Near ESI Bus Stop, Eluru Road, Gunadala, the new outlet brings Tattva Wellness Spa’s signature wellness experience to one of Vijayawada’s most prominent and well-connected neighbourhoods.

The spa has two single rooms, each equipped with attached steam and shower facilities, allowing guests to enjoy a fully refreshing spa experience in complete privacy.

A Wellness Escape Rooted in the Five Tattvas

Set along the scenic banks of the Krishna River, Gunadala is one of Vijayawada’s most prominent neighbourhoods, known for its accessibility, cultural landmarks, and rapidly evolving hospitality landscape.

Rooted in Prithvi, Agni, Jal, Vaayu, and Aakash, Tattva Wellness Spa believes that true wellbeing begins when the elements within the body, mind, and soul are in harmony.

Inspired by this five-element philosophy, the new outlet has been thoughtfully designed to help guests feel grounded, refreshed, renewed, lighter, and more at ease through calming sensory experiences and therapeutic wellness rituals.

Restoration Designed for Modern City Living

The therapy experiences at the Tattva Wellness Spa at Hyatt Place, Vijayawada, have been curated around the needs of modern urban lifestyles, where stress, long work hours, travel fatigue, and constant screen exposure often leave little room for recovery.

Guests can choose from therapies such as Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Indian Abhayanga, Jetlag Recovery Therapy, Sports Therapy, and Ayurvedic Potli Massage.

Among the signature offerings is the Swedish Massage, a medium-pressure therapy designed to improve circulation and reduce muscular fatigue, available at ₹3,200 for 60 minutes and ₹4,800 for 90 minutes.

For deeper muscular recovery, the Deep Tissue Massage is available at ₹3,400 for 60 minutes and ₹5,100 for 90 minutes, while the traditional Indian Abhayanga Massage is priced at ₹3,200 for 60 minutes and ₹4,800 for 90 minutes.

The Wellness Experience Begins From the Moment You Arrive

At Tattva Wellness Spa, relaxation begins before the therapy starts. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and ease into the experience through calming arrival rituals designed to create a sense of pause.

The journey begins with a seasonal welcome drink, followed by a personalised wellness consultation to understand stress points, fatigue, discomfort, and therapy preferences. For massage therapies, guests are also guided through an oil selection ritual featuring in-house aromatherapy and skin-nourishing blends.

Through each touchpoint, Tattva Wellness Spa creates a mindful journey that allows the body and mind to move into deeper relaxation and recovery.

A Convenient Spa Retreat for Travellers and Residents

Positioned within Hyatt Place, Vijayawada, the spa has been designed to cater to both residents looking for regular wellness routines and travellers seeking recovery during business or leisure visits as the spa is located just 15 km from Vijayawada International Airport.

Its location near major transit points makes it especially convenient for guests looking to integrate wellness into busy schedules without extensive travel across the city.

Personalised Enhancements and Skin Therapies

In addition to massage therapies, guests can further customise their spa journey with focused wellness enhancements, including Yoga Stretch, Foot Reflexology, Head Massage, and Back Massage, among others.

The outlet also offers Tattva Wellness Spa’s Beauty Elixirs collection, featuring treatments such as the Radiance Body Scrub and Detox Body Polish using VILASA by Tattva formulations enriched with ingredients like rose oil, lotus-seed extract, sea salt, and spirulina.

Founder’s Statement

Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Founder & Director, Tattva Wellness Spa, said:

“Vijayawada is a city that beautifully balances tradition with rapid urban growth, and Gunadala has emerged as one of its most well-connected and evolving neighbourhoods. With the launch of Tattva Wellness Spa at Hyatt Place, we wanted to create a space where guests can step away from the pace of everyday life and experience wellness in a more intentional and restorative way.

This opening reflects Tattva Wellness Spa’s continued focus on expanding into key Indian cities through thoughtfully designed wellness destinations that cater to both residents and travellers alike.”

Visit Details

Tattva Wellness Spa – Hyatt Place, Gunadala, Vijayawada

48-12-13, Near ESI Bus Stop

Eluru Road, Gunadala

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh – 520004

Open daily: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

Email: hello@tattvaspa.com

About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa is a wellness brand by Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd, operating a wide network of spa centres across India through partnerships with leading hospitality brands and standalone locations. With 100+ locations and 13+ years of expertise, Tattva Wellness Spa is inspired by the five elements — Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu, and Aakash — guided by its philosophy: “Live More – Do More.”

Book your appointment at: www.tattvaspa.com