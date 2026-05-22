Yamaha Music India Announces the 7th Edition of Teens Rock 2026 – The Battle of Bands, Powered by Trinity College London

22nd May 2026: Yamaha Music India announces the 7th edition of its flagship event, “Teens Rock – The Battle of Bands,” continuing its efforts to support and encourage young musicians across India. This year’s edition will be powered by Trinity College London, further strengthening the platform’s focus on music education and performance excellence.

The competition has returned after six years in an even bigger format. In collaboration with Trinity College London, this year’s edition will be open to participation from both schools and music academies, expanding the platform’s reach to a larger community of aspiring young talent.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Kennei Sakai, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India said, “Teens Rock 2026 is not just a competition but a platform that celebrates creativity, collaboration, and the passion for music among young performers. We are excited to bring back the event after six years alongside Trinity College London and look forward to discovering the next generation of musical talent from schools and music academies.”

Since its launch, Teens Rock has emerged as one of India’s most recognized music competitions, bringing together talented musicians from across the country and providing them with an opportunity to perform on a professional stage. The competition will be conducted in different phases across multiple cities before culminating in a grand finale in Bangalore on 4th October 2026. Participating bands will perform in front of eminent judges, live audiences, and renowned professionals from the music industry. The winning band will receive Yamaha’s instruments along with the prestigious title of “Teens Rock 2026 Winner,” recognizing their musical excellence, teamwork, and live performance capabilities.

The collaboration with Trinity College London is expected to bring additional music education expertise and a broader perspective to the initiative.

Mr. Ryoji Maruyama, Sales Unit Head, Yamaha Music India said, “With Teens Rock 2026 now open to both schools and music academies, we are excited to expand the reach of the platform to a wider group of musicians across India. We look forward to witnessing diverse performances, stronger competition, and an even more engaging live music experience this year.”

“At Trinity College London, we strongly believe in the transformative power of music education. This association reflects our commitment to nurturing creativity, confidence, collaboration, and artistic expression among students. We are delighted to partner with Yamaha Music India on a platform that celebrates emerging musical talent, prepares and inspires the next generation of performers across the country,” said Mr. Sachin Das, India Head, Trinity College London.

The 7th edition of Teens Rock 2026 aims to inspire the next generation of musicians to dream bigger, perform louder, and take their musical journey to new heights.

For details regarding registrations, criteria, schedules and more, visit: https://in.yamaha.com/en/about-yamaha/yamaha-teens-rock-2026-battle-of-bands.html

About Yamaha Music India: Established in March 2008, Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. is part of the Yamaha Corporation worldwide group of companies and offers full line of Yamaha musical instruments, and Audio products to India market.

Yamaha Music India has expanded domestic manufacturing capabilities to improve cost efficiency, supply agility, and market responsiveness by setting up a manufacturing unit in Chennai since 2019. The company continues to innovate and develop at the Chennai facility as a part of the Made in India strategy. Further investment for the brand expansion continues through retail, institutional partnerships, and structured music education initiatives.

About Trinity College London: Trinity College London is an international awarding organization, publisher and independent education charity based in London, United Kingdom. It was established in 1872 as the Church Choral Society and the College of Church Music, and since beginning operations as an exam board in 1877, it has specialised in the assessment of communicative and performance skills covering music, drama, and English language. Each year, approximately 850,000 candidates take Trinity examinations in more than 80 countries.