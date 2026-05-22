HSBC Rugby Premier League Announces Bisleri as Official Hydration Partner

New Delhi, May 22: Ahead of the much-anticipated second season of the HSBC Rugby Premier League (RPL), Bisleri has been announced as the league’s official Hydration Partner in a three-year association. Launched by GMR Sports along with Rugby India last year, the league will see Bisleri support and hydrate both national and international men’s and women’s players featuring in the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2.

Building on the success of the inaugural season and further strengthened by the introduction of the Women’s franchises in Hyderabad this year, the partnership with one of India’s most trusted packaged drinking water brands will see the rollout of innovative, digital-first campaigns. These initiatives aim to deepen fan engagement and elevate the overall league experience, creating a more dynamic and compelling spectacle across the next three seasons, beginning with Season 2.

The collaboration will also extend to on-ground activations, enhanced in-stadium experiences, and community-driven initiatives designed to broaden the league’s reach and connect with a wider audience. Through these efforts, the HSBC Rugby Premier League is poised to make significant strides both on and off the field, further strengthening its position in India’s sporting landscape.

Reflecting on the multi-year association, Tushar Malhotra, Director – Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are proud to partner with the HSBC Rugby Premier League at an exciting phase of its growth. Over the next three years, we look forward to supporting both men’s and women’s players while contributing to the development of rugby in India. As the sport continues to build momentum, this partnership gives us an opportunity to strengthen our association with Indian sport and reinforce the importance of hydration and athlete wellness.”

Sharing his thoughts on the three-year partnership with Bisleri, Sujoy Ganguly, CMO, GMR Sports, said, “As we look ahead to building RPL over the long term, it is essential for us to align with partners who bring both credibility and a deep understanding of athletes’ needs. Bisleri’s legacy and expertise in this space ensure that we can consistently deliver high standards of support to players, including the expanding pool of women athletes. Together, we are committed to strengthening the foundation of rugby in India and creating an environment where athletes can thrive, and the league can evolve into a benchmark for sporting excellence.”

With squads finalised, Season 2 of the HSBC Rugby Premier League is poised to be one of its most significant editions yet. Backed by a dedicated hydration partner, the league will ensure that athletes are supported with optimal performance, recovery, and wellness throughout the tournament. Looking ahead, the upcoming seasons of the Rugby Premier League are also aligned with the broader build-up to the 2028 Olympic cycle, with Bisleri playing a key role in supporting the sporting ambitions of both men’s and women’s rugby players.