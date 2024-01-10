Tejus Jose Appointed as Director of Operations for ibis and ibis Styles India

New Delhi, 10.01.2024: Tejus Jose has been appointed as the Director of Operations for ibis and ibis Styles India, a key portfolio within one of the top hospitality groups- Accor Hotels. Tejus will bring his expertise to guide and shape the operational landscape. This transition marks a significant chapter for both Tejus and the dynamic hospitality brand he is now a part of.

Tejus Jose will be heading operations for 21 hotels located across 14 cities in India. Notably, this announcement comes on the heels of the recent unveiling of ibis Styles Goa Vagator, the latest property under the collaboration between InterGlobe Hotels and Accor.

Bringing a wealth of experience to the role, Tejus Jose has had an impressive career in the hospitality sector spanning over 23 years. His expertise includes hotel management, sales and marketing, with notable contributions at premier hospitality companies and international brands. Prior to joining ibis, he served as the General Manager at the first Hilton in Bengaluru, the Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks. Tejus was one of the first employees of Accor in India, starting at the iconic Hyderabad International Convention Centre and thereafter went on to manage a few Accor hotels as General Manager.

Tejus Jose’s diverse professional journey has seen him take on various roles, from Sales Manager to leading operations at renowned hotels across various cities, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, majoring in Strategy.

Tejus’s appointment signals a new era of leadership and growth for ibis & ibis Styles India, promising enhanced guest experiences and operational excellence.