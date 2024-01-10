In a stellar performance at the Sub-Junior National Martial Arts Championship in New Delhi from December 23 to 25, 2023, 14-year-old Muskan Mehraj from Leeds Convent School, Kulgam, clinched a noteworthy silver medal. KesarTV.com recently brought this extraordinary achievement to the forefront, shedding light on Muskan’s inspiring journey.

Initiating her martial arts journey in the 9th grade, Muskan commenced a remarkable venture that witnessed her ascendancy through local and state-level competitions, ultimately culminating in a triumphant national-level achievement. The instrumental roles of Coaches Farhan Reyaz and Shah Faasil Ali have been pivotal in sculpting her skills and fostering unwavering dedication.

In an exclusive interview with KesarTV.com, Muskan underscored the challenges faced by athletes in Jammu and Kashmir due to insufficient sports infrastructure. She advocated for the establishment of well-equipped academies, emphasizing their potential to elevate the sporting journey of aspiring athletes.

Beyond her sporting prowess, Muskan passionately champions a healthy lifestyle, urging the youth to steer clear of substance abuse. Her belief in the holistic benefits of sports extends to promoting both physical and mental well-being.