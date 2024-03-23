Tequla Corrido Welcomes J A Martinez as Texas Market Manager

Houston, TX, March 23, 2024 –Tequila Corrido is proud to announce the addition of Jesus A. Martinez as Texas Market Manager, affirming the company’s commitment to growth in the Lone Star State. Based out of Houston, Martinez brings to Tequila Corrido a deep knowledge of Texas’ three-tier regulatory system and his own strong relationships in market. He is already playing a key role in the brand’s visibility and sales growth in Texas. Martinez has added on and off-premise accounts and secured spring menu placements at bars and restaurants, creating new opportunities for Texans to encounter Tequila Corrido.

Martinez brings to Tequila Corrido nine years of distributor experience, most recently as On-Premise Manager for Constellation Brands’ Beer Division, with a focus on the Latino market. He gained further expertise in multicultural marketing outside the liquor industry, while managing a $2.5million budget. Martinez began his career with Republic National Distributing Company where he excelled in a number of roles, including education and engagement programs for RNDC’s portfolio of agave spirits. A graduate of the University of Guadalajara, Martinez earned both a BS and MS in Biology, his knowledge and respect for the industry make his move to Tequila Corrido an ideal opportunity. “I fell in love with this brand! The story, the process, la familia, it seriously motivates me knowing that I’m possibly the first person to introduce Tequila Corrido to a potential new and loyal fan,” Martinez says.

“Texas is a top priority for Tequila Corrido. Last year, spirits outsold beer and wine there for the first time, and tequila was the spirit of choice. This is an exciting trend. As a young brand it is crucial we build a powerhouse sales team in Texas, and Jesus joining industry veteran Bill Griffin is doing that. Latino, bilingual, passionate about tequila, I expect great growth in Texas and beyond,” says Tequila Corrido Partner/CEO Tony Boyle.