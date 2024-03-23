Miami, FL, March 23, 2024 –Over the past decade, Miami has emerged as a global hub for technological advancement and innovation, driving transformative change across industries.

At the forefront of this movement is eMerge Americas, an event renowned for fostering collaboration and pioneering groundbreaking solutions. NIX announces its participation at eMerge Americas 2024, poised to ignite innovation and drive change alongside industry leaders, visionaries, and disruptors.

With a legacy of over 30 years, NIX is committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies and revolutionary solutions. Aligned with the mission of eMerge Americas, NIX aims to unite innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to spearhead transformative change.

Why Visit NIX at Booth 346?

1. Embark on a Journey of Transformation: NIX offers a comprehensive approach to digital transformation, from conceptualization to market-ready solutions, ensuring continuous support and enhancement throughout the process.

2. Engage with Industry Experts: At booth 346, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of innovation as NIX’s seasoned experts unveil the transformative power of their software engineering services. Discover how NIX can address unique challenges and propel businesses toward success.

3. Experience Excellence: With a team of hundreds of certified experts and strategic partnerships with major tech providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and GCP, NIX delivers unparalleled excellence and industry recognition.

Join NIX at eMerge Americas 2024

With an anticipated attendance of 20,000, featuring over 250 exhibiting companies and 200+ speakers, eMerge Americas 2024 promises to be a catalyst for change and a platform for progress. NIX invites attendees to visit booth 346 and embark on a journey of discovery, inspiration, and transformation.