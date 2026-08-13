Thailand Comes to Thane: Experience the Colours, Flavours and Shopping of Thailand at Korum Mall

Thane, 13th August 2026: This August, Korum Mall, Thane invites Mumbaikars to experience the vibrant spirit of Thailand closer to home with the Thailand Shopping Fest, from 13 to 16 August 2026, between 11 AM to 10 PM.

Designed for families and shoppers, this four-day shopping festival will bring a diverse selection of Thailand-inspired products and offerings to Korum Mall. The upcoming long weekend provides an opportunity for visitors to explore an extensive range of fashion, beauty, home décor, jewellery, and wellness, with a wide variety of products and brands coming together under one roof.

Event Details

Event: Thailand Shopping Fest

Venue: Korum Mall, Thane

Dates: 13th to 16th August 2026

Timings: 11 AM – 10 PM