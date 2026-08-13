iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee Launches Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications for Professionals Looking to Build With AI

Artificial Intelligence is entering a new phase. While tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot have made AI accessible for content creation, research, and productivity tasks, organisations are now looking for professionals who can apply AI to real business execution. The focus is shifting from using AI as an assistant to building AI–powered applications, agents, knowledge systems, and workflows that improve decision-making, automate processes, and create measurable business value. According to the McKinsey Global Survey: The State of AI in 2025, 88% of organisations have adopted AI tools for everyday tasks, highlighting widespread adoption. However, the ability to implement and scale AI remains a challenge, with 90% of companies facing critical AI skills shortages related to implementation and scaling, according to IDC’s Skills, AI and the Enterprise report.

Recognising this growing need, iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee has launched the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Building AI–Powered Business Applications. The four-month, hands-on programme is designed for professionals who want to move beyond AI tool usage and learn how to build AI–powered business solutions without coding. Participants learn how to identify relevant AI opportunities, design AI-enabled workflows, build AI agents and enterprise knowledge assistants, and apply Generative AI and Agentic AI concepts to practical business scenarios.

This shift has significant implications for professionals across functions. Operations, product, strategy, analytics, consulting, programme management, and business professionals are increasingly expected to understand where AI can create impact and how it can be integrated into existing workflows. The objective is not to turn business professionals into AI engineers, but to enable them to become effective AI problem-solvers who can define use cases, evaluate AI outputs, collaborate with technology teams, and incorporate governance considerations into AI adoption.

The programme focuses on building practical capability through application-driven learning. Participants work on real business contexts through hands-on exercises, mini projects, and a capstone project where they design an end-to-end AI solution. The learning experience covers:

Building AI–powered applications using no-code approaches

Designing AI agents and intelligent workflow automations

Creating enterprise knowledge assistants using retrieval-based AI systems

Understanding responsible AI, governance, security, and deployment readiness

Applying AI across research, reporting, operations, collaboration, and decision workflows

Working with 15+ AI and automation tools including ChatGPT, Perplexity, NotebookLM, Dify, Flowise, n8n, Make, Airtable, and more

Programme Details

Programme: Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Building AI–Powered Business Applications

Institute: iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee

Duration: 4 months

Format: Live online weekend sessions

Schedule: 3-hour sessions on Saturday and Sunday

Eligibility: Graduates or diploma holders (with a minimum of 3 years of work experience)

Coding Requirement: No coding experience required

Certification: e-Certificate from iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee upon successful completion

As AI becomes embedded across business functions, the ability to translate AI possibilities into practical applications will become a defining professional capability. Organisations will increasingly need leaders and professionals who can bridge business challenges with AI-enabled solutions; from intelligent workflows and enterprise assistants to automated decision systems.