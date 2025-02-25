The Best U.S. Cities for Freelancing: New Study Finds

the top ten U.S. cities for freelancers based on key indicators such as internet quality, freelance income potential, cost of living, and professional resources. Data for metrics like download speed, average revenue per freelance worker, self-employment tax rates, co-working spaces, and cost of living were collected from publicly available sources. In the end, the cities were ranked based on their freelance attractiveness score. A recent study by Hostinger rankedbased on key indicators such as iData for metrics likewere collected from publicly available sources. In the end, the cities were ranked based on their freelance attractiveness score.

City Download Speed (Mbps) Average Monthly Price for Internet Services Freelance Workers Freelance Workers Rate Total Revenue ($M) Average Revenue per Freelance Worker ($) Self-employed Income Tax (Highest) Co-working Spaces Cost of Living (with Rent) Freelance Attractiveness Score Miami 3,499 Mbps $83.25 210.8K 45.79% $9,613M $45,610 0% 433 $3,888 100 Las Vegas 1,674 Mbps $75.00 44.2K 6.64% $2,213M $50,056 0% 77 $3,133 87.1 Nashville 3,317 Mbps $75.00 55.4K 8.07% $2,660M $47,980 0% 110 $2,962 85.44 San Francisco 4,058 Mbps $95.00 160.0K 20.30% $8,306M $51,903 13.30% 100 $4,038 79.45 Boston 1,701 Mbps $93.60 128.0K 19.79% $5,929M $46,328 5% 172 $4,456 79.03 Los Angeles 3,171 Mbps $95.00 431.6K 11.37% $20,175M $46,742 13.30% 805 $3,698 77.27 Austin 3,705 Mbps $92.00 68.0K 6.90% $2,837M $41,734 0% 569 $2,630 76.11 Philadelphia 1,682 Mbps $84.33 120.5K 7.86% $5,295M $43,930 3.07% 153 $2,671 75.09 Houston 3,667 Mbps $92.00 140.0K 6.04% $6,213M $44,375 0% 166 $2,963 74.3

Miami ranks first with a composite score of 100. The city’s zero self-employment tax makes it a financially attractive choice for freelancers. With nearly half of its workforce engaged in freelance work (45.79%) and 433 co-working spaces to choose from, Miami offers the tools and flexibility that independent workers need to succeed.

Las Vegas takes second place with a score of 87.10. It offers one of the highest average revenues per freelance worker at $50,056 and benefits from a 0% state income tax. Its affordability and growing freelance community make it a strong option for freelancers seeking financial stability.

Nashville ranks third with a composite score of 85.44. Freelancers benefit from no self-employment tax, fast internet speeds (3,317 Mbps), and affordable housing. The city’s freelance population continues to grow, offering some of the cheapest living costs.

San Francisco comes in fourth with a score of 79.45. Freelancers here earn more on average than in any other city, with an impressive $51,903 per worker. While the cost of living and self-employment taxes are higher, the city’s opportunities in technology and innovation make it a key hub for high-earning independent professionals.

Boston takes fifth place with a composite score of 79.03. With nearly 20% of its workforce freelancing, Boston offers a well-established network of co-working spaces at 172. The city’s professional opportunities make it a strong choice for freelancers looking to build lasting careers.

Los Angeles ranks sixth with a composite score of 77.27. It has the largest freelance workforce on the list, with 431,614 workers, and generates the highest total revenue of more than $20 billion. Freelancers also have access to 805 co-working spaces, the most of any city, offering extensive opportunities for collaboration and professional growth.

Austin ranks seventh with a score of 76.11. The city leads in co-working spaces, with 569 available. Its affordable cost of living (at only $2630) and resources for freelancers make it an increasingly popular destination for independent workers.

Philadelphia ranks eighth with a composite score of 75.09. The city stands out for its relatively low cost of living and a freelance workforce that continues to expand. With 153 co-working spaces and its location in a region rich with business opportunities, Philadelphia is affordable and offers freelancers access to industries like healthcare, education, and finance.

Houston takes ninth place with a score of 74.30. The city’s zero self-employment tax and affordable living costs of 2,963 make it a strong option for freelancers. Its expanding freelance community and opportunities in industries like healthcare and energy add to its benefits.

Denver rounds out the top ten with a composite score of 73.58. Freelancers are drawn to the city for its balance of work opportunities and quality of life. With an increasing freelance population and numerous co-working spaces, Denver has become a reliable option for independent professionals.