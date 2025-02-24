InterTech: Leading the Change in Safe and Reliable Earthing Solutions at ELECRAMA 2025

Delhi, 24 February 2025

InterTech, a trusted name in the earthing solutions industry, is participating in ELECRAMA 2025, a prominent global event focused on the electrical and power sectors. With 15 years of experience, the company will showcase its advanced and reliable earthing solutions designed to enhance safety and performance in electrical installations worldwide.

At ELECRAMA 2025, InterTech will emphasize the need for reliable, sustainable earthing systems. Their cutting-edge products, such as Marconite, the world’s best conductive aggregate, protect people and equipment from electrical faults across various sectors.

“Our focus on safety and innovation drives us to create solutions that protect people and improve electrical installations,” says Mr. Gurmohit Singh, Partner at InterTech Delhi.

With over 100,000 electrocution deaths reported in the past decade as per NCRB data, InterTech stresses the importance of effective earthing solutions. Their Marconite Earthing system safeguards against step and touch voltages, ensuring long-term safety and trouble-free performance with a lifespan of over 50 years, making it ideal for both industrial and residential use.

“Marconite is more than just a material; it’s a solution ensuring safety and efficiency for complex electrical systems,” says Mr. Dave Wilson, Product Manager at James Durrans Group UK.

InterTech’s trusted solutions have served prestigious clients like the Indian Oil Corp, PGCIL, Tata Steel, Indian Air Force, and Adani Power, etc. Their systems help maintain low impedance pathways for fault currents, reducing the risk of electrical accidents.

“It’s not only about providing solutions but also educating the public about earthing safety. At InterTech, we aim to empower industries and the public with the right knowledge and technologies to prevent accidents,” says Mr. Charanjeet Singh, Director at InterTech.

By participating in ELECRAMA 2025, InterTech reaffirms its customer-centric approach, which has led to a 99% customer retention rate. Their expert team is dedicated to providing top-quality earthing solutions and exceptional support across power stations, hospitals, and industrial setups.