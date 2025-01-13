The Best Wealth Management Services in New York in 2025

Wealth Management is an important part of the modern financial industry and is in fact required by many households in America and the world. There are many wants (and needs) people have during their lifetime, especially if they are married and have children. For example, the need to buy property, prepare for children’s education, save for unexpected needs, and invest. Wealth Management is a financial service that provides advice and other assistance to meet the needs of high-net-worth clients.

It is a financial management service that gives its clients options and advice on what to do with their money for their (and their family’s) long-term well-being. A wealth management service is an investment advisory service manned by professionals.

There are several types of financial services that are classified as wealth management services, they are financial planning, asset allocation, asset management, estate planning, tax accounting, and so on. These services are rarely known in depth by ordinary people, which is why wealth management services are not random services that can be provided by just anyone. It is a service that involves at least a few financial professionals with different specifications.

New York is one of the financial capitals of the world and its wealth management services are considered to be some of the best in the world. If you live in New York and make a lot of money in the city, it would be wise for you to utilize one of the wealth management services in New York. They are:

Certuity

It’s not for nothing that we put this wealth management service in the first position. It is the most relevant wealth management service for many families in New York. Certuity has what is called a family office team that can provide financial advice packaged in a family office structure. With offerings such as family financial level reporting, income tax planning, multi-generational legacy planning, philanthropic spending arrangements, and family financial governance, Certuity is more directly aimed at the real financial issues that very high net worth families often face. If you are one of those who don’t have much idea on how your large income should be managed, contacting the Certuity team directly is highly recommended.

Eko Investments

Eko Investments is a large-capacity wealth management service supporting thousands of banks and credit unions. The support provided is in the form of digital investment solutions of the white label solution type. They are offered on a banking platform that is popular with New Yorkers. As a top wealth management service, Eko Investments offers more than just financial advisory services. It offers investments to a wider range of clients.

FinTech Studios Inc.

This is a well-known wealth management service in New York that has recently successfully developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based financial advisory platform with the advantages of real-time intelligent search, big data analysis on millions of business & financial news sources, and automation of intelligent indexing of financial content that clients need.

Zoe Financial

This is a wealth management service with the advantage of working with the top 5% of advisors in the US. With a well-established ecosystem and supported by technology updates, Zoe Financial offers access to more people with average incomes.

YieldStreet

This is a wealth management service that specializes in helping those who venture into alternative investment niches such as venture capital, real estate, short-term debt securities, and things like that. Every YieldStreet investor gets exclusive access to a wide range of opportunities and they can rest assured that each opportunity will be vetted and curated by experienced investment managers. This wealth management service has a sort of global team in over 8 countries with 17 languages supported. If you want to invest more broadly and not be restricted by the limitations of US geography, then YieldStreet is one of the best options.

The wealth management services above are the ones we recommend the most for you and anyone who needs real financial advice and guidance on how to manage a large net income for long-term benefits. Hope this post was useful and thanks for reading!