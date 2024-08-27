These Cities Are the Best for Raising a Family in the US: 2024 Data

A recent study by Backyard Oasis assessed the most populated cities across each American state by 12 important factors that directly impact family life. These factors include the Purchasing Power Index, Safety Index, Healthcare Index, Climate Index, Cost of Living Index, Property Price to Income Ratio, Traffic Commute Time Index, Pollution Index, Quality of Life Index, Uninsured Rate for Children, and the costs of Preschool and International Primary School. Each factor was weighted based on its significance to family well-being, with higher importance placed on areas like Safety and Healthcare. The data, primarily sourced from Numbeo, was then combined into a composite score, providing a clear and objective ranking of the most family-friendly cities.

St. Louis, Missouri ranks 1st with a composite score of 7.49. The city’s top position is largely due to its exceptional healthcare services, reflected in a Healthcare Index of 81.09. Additionally, St. Louis enjoys a high Quality of Life Index of 213.43, which is further supported by affordable property prices, with a Property Price to Income Ratio of just 1.67. These factors combine to make St. Louis the most attractive city for families.

Tulsa, Oklahoma ranks 2nd with a score of 7.46. Tulsa stands out for its strong healthcare infrastructure, evidenced by a Healthcare Index of 70.59, and its low Traffic Commute Time Index of 19.05, which ensures families have more time together rather than being stuck in traffic. The city’s overall quality of life is also enhanced by a manageable cost of living and a high Quality of Life Index of 223.70, making it a well-rounded option for families.

Rapid City, South Dakota comes as the 3rd most family-friendly city in the US with a score of 7.43. Known for its safe environment, Rapid City has a Safety Index of 51.97, and its Pollution Index of just 18.88 ensures a clean and healthy setting for families. The city also benefits from a favorable climate and relatively low education costs, making it a compelling choice for those looking to raise a family in a secure and supportive community.

Cincinnati, Ohio ranks 4th with a composite score of 7.41. This city excels in healthcare, with a strong Healthcare Index of 67.74, and offers robust educational infrastructure, which is key to its high ranking. The city also has a high Quality of Life Index of 213.15, supported by cultural amenities, green spaces, and a relatively affordable cost of living, making it an attractive place for families.

Madison, Wisconsin is 5th most attractive city for families on the list, achieving a score of 7.31. Madison’s high Safety Index of 66.48, coupled with an excellent Healthcare Index of 76.38, underscores its family-friendly credentials. The city’s strong educational system is complemented by a Quality of Life Index of 222.64, making it one of the most desirable cities for raising children.

Lincoln, Nebraska ranks 6th with a score of 7.29. Safety is a key factor in Lincoln’s ranking, as the city has a Safety Index of 66.23. Healthcare is another strong point, with a Healthcare Index of 77.62. Lincoln also offers the shortest commute times among the top ten cities, with a Traffic Commute Time Index of 12.22, allowing families to enjoy more leisure time together.

Tacoma, Washington is 7th with a composite score of 7.23. Tacoma provides a balanced environment with a Healthcare Index of 73.49 and a strong Climate Index of 90.88, which contributes to the city’s high ranking. The city’s low Property Price to Income Ratio of 3.48 makes it affordable for families, while its strong educational and recreational facilities add to its appeal.

Virginia Beach, Virginia ranks 8th with a score of 7.21. This city stands out for its impressive combination of safety and educational opportunities. With a Safety Index of 57.15 and a Quality of Life Index of 232.11, Virginia Beach offers one of the highest standards of living among the top-ranked cities. The city’s favorable climate and abundant outdoor activities make it a particularly attractive location for families seeking a healthy and active lifestyle.

Indianapolis, Indiana takes the 9th spot with a score of 7.18. The city’s strong Healthcare Index of 72.66, along with its affordable cost of living, make it a prime choice for families. Additionally, Indianapolis benefits from a high Quality of Life Index of 200.00, which is supported by its cultural amenities and accessible property prices, offering a well-rounded environment for family life.

Raleigh, North Carolina rounds out the top ten with a score of 7.16. Raleigh’s well-developed educational infrastructure and Healthcare Index of 66.92 play significant roles in its ranking. The city also has a high Quality of Life Index of 208.78, offering a balanced environment for families. Raleigh’s combination of high safety, quality healthcare, and excellent education options makes it an ideal city for raising children.

Andy Wu, CEO of Backyard Oasis commented on the study “Creating a nurturing environment for families is about more than just the basics—it’s about the quality of life that a city can provide. It’s fascinating to see how cities like St. Louis and Tulsa have managed to balance affordability with top-tier healthcare and strong educational systems, making them standout choices for families. Family well-being is intricately linked to the communities we choose to call home, and these cities are leading the way in providing the support families need to thrive.”

You can see the full research by the link: https://docs.google.com/ spreadsheets/d/12Gt1b- gsN4ASLqxXaqLnj-9mCyt9TV_ FOkLPCEDuKu0/pubhtml?gid= 852265535&single=true