TiE Women Regional Finals 2024 held

KRIASH founded by Dr Neetika Ashwani which is into the health care of premature babies emerged as the winner and will compete in the TiE Global Summit Pitching competition to be held in Bangalore

Hyderabad, October 02, 2024: TiE Women Regional Finals 2024 was held in the city on Tuesday evening in The Club Botanika, Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli.

10 women out of 142, who were short-listed and reached the final, pitched their ideas to the jury.

The Winner was Kriash. The first Runner-up was EasyLife and Second Runner Up was OsteoForge.

Dr. Neetika Ashwani, CEO and Founder of Kriash received Rs 25,000/- prize money. This winning startup will compete in a global pitch competition to be held in Bangalore in December this year.

KRIASH improves the adherence of skin-to-skin contact practice in admitted premature babies to improve health outcomes by wireless tracking and vitals monitoring through a non-invasive medical device.

Dr NALLURI HIMA BINDU, Founder and Chairperson, of EasyLife Mobility Innovations received Rs 15000 prize money as first runner-up for her startup which is into electrical wheelchair manufacturing.

Dr. Ramya, Co-Founder & CEO, of Osteoforge Medtech, received Rs 10,000/- as prize money as second runner-up.

Raga Shailaja Founder, Gravy Stories bagged an elevator pitch award.

The TiE Women Global Pitch Competition provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas and gain valuable exposure.

The Guest of Honor for the event Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary in his video address said Telangana became the first state to get NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform chapter which was launched today. It provides a lot of opportunities and with the help of this platform, every issue can be resolved. The platform is designed to foster entrepreneurship among women by offering customised support and services, he added.

T Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said according to a survey published, 21% of businesses out of 63 million businesses registered in India are owned by women. Of these, 1% of businesses employed more than ten people. If more women run startups employ at least 5 people, 130 million additional jobs will be created.

India has 1800 Venture Capitalists of which 14% have at least one women representative on their boards, he said.

Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chair, TiE Global Board of Trustees said TiE creates an impact of over a trillion US $ in economic activity

Women are the best entrepreneurs one can ever come across, he added.

Srinivas Chandupatla, President TiE Hyderabad said women are future business leaders who will impact economy of any country.