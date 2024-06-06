Tongue-Operated AI-Powered Device Wins Red Dot 2024 Award

Austin, TX, June 06, 2024 — Tip Assistive Technologies LLC is thrilled to announce that their product, Tip Device, has won a prestigious global Red Dot Award in the Healthcare category.

The Red Dot Award is one of the largest international design competitions. Having a long history and esteemed credibility, the Red Dot label stands as a testament to quality, representing excellence in design and groundbreaking ideas.

“Winning the Red Dot Award proves that we are on the right track. I’m grateful to the experts for recognizing the deep connection between assistive technology, design, and ergonomics. This award is a significant honor and a strong motivation for us to further develop the Tip Device,” emphasizes CEO of Tip Assistive Technologies Taras Kosik.

The Tip Device is an innovative tongue-operated HID (a human interface device) that leverages AI to enhance both onboarding and training processes, as well as to improve the overall user experience. For instance, AI is used to interpret tongue movements, such as gestures and patterns, for actions like swiping, scrolling, or zooming.

The Tip Device Starter Kit is priced at USD 249 and includes 12 replacement modules. Each additional module will cost USD 15. One module is expected to last a month with daily use. Starting in August 2024, Tip Assistive Technologies will open an applications campaign for technology testers in the USA and UK.

Spinal surgeons and rehabilitation specialists can contact us any time for early access to the technology.