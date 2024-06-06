New Delhi, June 06, 2024: The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power (GoI), has signed significant agreements with the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, and the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) as part of its efforts to provide universal access to energy efficiency. These agreements, signed on the occasion of World Environment Day, underscore the shared commitment of these organizations to enable the large-scale adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient solutions throughout India.

The MOU with EMC, Kerala was signed in the presence of Shri Adesh Saxena, Retail Sales Head, EESL and Harikumar Ramadas, Director, EMC to enhance the visibility of energy-efficient appliances by integrating and showcasing various EESL energy efficiency technologies through an eRetail Partner Model. These appliances including LED bulbs, BEE 5-star rated BLDC fans, LED tube lights, emergency rechargeable inverter bulbs, super-efficient air conditioners, and induction cook stoves, will be available for purchase directly from EESLMart through the DISCOM website and will be delivered to consumers’ doorsteps, ensuring after-sales warranty services.

On the same occasion, EESL and the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaboration in energy efficiency measures. The MOU was signed in the presence of Vice Chancellor of CUJ, Kshiti Bhushan Das, and was exchanged by the Registrar of CUJ, K. Kushala Rao, and Head Sales and PR, Animesh Mishra. State Head of Jharkhand, Ranveer Singh, along with Shri Ajresh were present during the signing ceremony. The State Head explained to the members the benefits of energy efficiency and its importance in addressing current environmental challenges.