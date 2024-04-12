Toy Storage Nation Hosts RV & Boat Storage Workshop in St. Louis

St. Louis, MI, April 12, 2024 – RV and boat storage developers, investors, owners and operators are invited to advance their industry knowledge and accelerate opportunities for entrepreneurial success by attending Toy Storage Nation’s Executive RV and Boat Storage Workshop, June 7, in St. Louis. As an added bonus, all registered attendees will receive a free digital copy of The Guide to RV and Boat Storage, TSN’s premiere 80-page, ad-free publication valued at $495.

The one-day accelerated workshop reels through the encyclopedia of RV and boat storage developing, operating, owning and investing—catapulting attendees to higher levels of expertise in the rec-storage business, whether they are newcomers exploring options or veterans looking to expand and capitalize on higher profit margins.

Industry experts lead presentations covering all angles of the business:

Pinpointing the perfect site for RV/boat storage

Conducting a comprehensive feasibility study

Calculating unit sizes and mix

Identifying industry lenders

Investing for the best returns

Vetting best management software and security technology

Navigating legal concerns, and

Fine-tuning business plans for higher profits.

The workshop offers the ultimate immersive experience, which can only be improved upon by sharing the premiere edition of The Guide to RV and Boat Storage with attendees, who will depart St. Louis equipped to fulfill their toy storage business goals.