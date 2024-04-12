True Health Center Introduces QT Breast Imaging to El Dorado Hills, CA

El Dorado Hills, CA, April 12, 2024 — True Health Center for Precision Medicine is proud to announce the integration of state-of-the-art QT imaging technology into its renowned breast imaging facility, Qlarity Breast Imaging, located in El Dorado Hills, CA. This pioneering advancement marks a significant leap forward in the field of precision medicine, offering patients unparalleled accuracy and efficacy in breast health diagnostics.

QT imaging technology represents the latest innovation in medical imaging, providing enhanced clarity and precision in the detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. QT offers radiologists and healthcare providers unparalleled insight into breast tissue composition, enabling early detection of potential breast cancer with unprecedented accuracy.

“At True Health Center for Precision Medicine, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation to provide our patients with the highest standard of care,” said Kristine Burke, MD, Founder and Medical Director of True Health Center for Precision Medicine. “The integration of QT technology into our Qlarity Breast Imaging facility underscores our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge advancements to revolutionize breast health diagnostics.”

The implementation of QT technology at Qlarity Breast Imaging enables local women and surrounding communities to access the most advanced breast imaging services available. With its ability to detect subtle changes in breast tissue composition just months apart, QT facilitates earlier detection of breast cancer, ultimately leading to more effective treatment outcomes and improved patient prognosis.

True Health Center for Precision Medicine invites patients and healthcare providers in the El Dorado Hills area to experience the transformative capabilities of QT imaging technology at Qlarity Breast Imaging. With its unparalleled accuracy and precision, QT represents a significant advancement in the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care in breast health.