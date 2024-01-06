Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces Additional Organisational Changes

Bengaluru, 06 January 2024: Building on the recent developments, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today announced further senior management elevations.

Effective 1st January 2024, the following changes have been executed in support of TKM’s business expansion plan in the country.

Mr. B. Padmanabha has been assigned as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing Function. He will oversee production and related functions at the two plants.

Mr. G. Shankara, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer has been appointed as the Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration. He will oversee functions including HR, financial and operational strategies.

Furthermore, Mr. Vikram Gulati will continue to function as Country Head and Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Governance. Mr Gulati will oversee policy related matters aligned to national goals, External Communication including Public Relations and Corporate Governance. Mr. Yoshinori Noritake will hold the position of Executive Vice President for Technical and Purchase and Chief Technical Officer, looking after all technical and purchase related matters.

These developments are focussed on creating efficiencies, flexibility, future readiness and is aimed at driving long-term synergies between corporate goals and business expansion plans in order to fortify the company’s operations in India.

Overview of TKM

Equity participation Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) : 89%, Kirloskar Systems Limited (India) : 11% Number of employees Approx. 6,000 Land area Approx. 432 acres (approx.1,700,000 m2) Building area 74,000 m2 Total Installed Production capacity Up to 3,42,000 units

Overview of TKM 1st Plant:

Established October 1997 (start of production: December 1999) Location Bidadi Products Innova HyCross, Innova Crysta , Fortuner, Legender manufactured in India. Installed Production capacity Up to 1,32,000 units

Overview of TKM 2nd Plant: