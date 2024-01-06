2024 Guide to a Healthier You: Happiest Health Unveils E-Magazine

Bengaluru, 6th January 2024: After a successful year of establishing as a credible health and wellness magazine in print, Happiest Health is pleased to announce the launch of its digital magazine. The e-magazine aims to make knowledge easily accessible in the fast-paced online landscape. The addition of a e-magazine reinforces the commitment of Happiest Health, India’s only English health and wellness magazine, to delivering science-research backed knowledge on health and wellness enabling our readers to access it on their digital devices.

In the first year of its publication, Happiest Health magazine has earned praise from doctors, researchers, businesspeople and health practitioners for its easy-to-read design and the credible knowledge it disseminates. The editorial team consists of doctors, researchers, science writers and journalists. The magazine has featured interviews with noted Indian American physician, biologist and Pulitzer award winning Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, British neuroscientist Dr Anil Seth, actor Daniel Webber, eminent diabetologist Dr V Mohan on medicine, health, nutrition, science, consciousness, and family. Physician and novelist Dr Kavery Nambisan and Anisha Padukone, CEO of LiveloveLaugh Foundation have exclusively written columns in the magazine.

We have successfully imparted crucial health-related knowledge to our readers through our print edition all over the country. The addition of a digital addresses the changing needs of our readers, ensuring that they have access to authentic, well-researched health and wellness knowledge on their devices. It marks a significant step toward reaching a broader audience with our wealth of knowledge.

Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister Health & Family Welfare Dept, Govt of Karnataka applauds Happiest Health Magazine saying, “Happiest Health is a wonderful magazine, imparting knowledge to people who are not experts in health but want to learn about the latest development in health and wellness. This is a great venture that has been started, which will help us become a healthy country. The accessibility of such informative content is crucial for our collective well-being.” Mr. Raghu Krishnan, Chief Editor – Print and Publishing of Happiest Health, said, “We are committed to providing consistent value to our readers, the digital edition carries interactive and informative Knowledge from the print magazine. Now, health enthusiasts can access expert insights and research-backed articles that nudges them to take care of their health and wellness anytime, anywhere on their digital devices. In addition to the latest issue of the magazine, all past issues, are now available in the digital edition format, that readers can access to improve their health and wellness knowledge”.

Happiest Health Magazine remains focused in its mission to empower individuals with the knowledge required to lead healthier lives.”

Renowned author Krish Ashok, known for Masala Lab, commends the magazine stating, “In a world where there is so much misinformation about health, nutrition, and science in general, it is a pleasant surprise to come across content that is so well-written by science communicators and actual scientists, particularly those shedding light on gut health importance.”

Happiest Health magazine has been designed to share health and wellness knowledge for the entire family. Every issue of the magazine will have a cover theme on a chosen topic every month and the two sections – Happiest You and Happiest Home, will have articles that nudge to improve the health and of an individual as well as their family.