Tri Pointe Homes Announces Grand Opening for The Tides at River Islands

LATHROP, Calif., July 11, 2025 — Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the nation’s largest and most trusted homebuilders, has announced the grand opening of The Tides at River Islands in Lathrop, an exciting new residential neighborhood of spacious, single-family homes in the highly coveted planned community of River Islands.

A special Grand Opening Event will take place within River Islands on Saturday, July 12 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Interested homebuyers are invited to learn more about this picturesque community and its impressive amenities—including lakes, acres of parks, hiking trails plus an impressive charter school system––and enjoy early access to premium homesites, some with exquisite lakeside views and shared docks.

“The Tides at River Islands represents everything today’s buyers are looking for—high-quality, spacious homes surrounded by nature, yet still connected to everything they need,” said Carrie Newbery, VP of Community Experience at Tri Pointe Homes. “We know location matters––a lot. Homeowners will appreciate the convenience of living near the hub of three major highways, offering access to big-city conveniences in under an hour. Plus, there’s a large Business Campus within the community, along with the Altamont Commuter Express and planned BART Valley Link.”

Stylish, functional floor plans at The Tides at River Islands range from approximately 2,373 to 3,611 square feet, with four to five bedrooms, three to four-and-a-half baths, and two- to three-bay garages. Buyers can expect tastefully appointed, modern kitchens featuring natural gas appliances, made-for-entertaining islands, sleek countertops and high-end finishes. Luxurious primary suites showcase retreat-style baths with optional spas or super showers––the ultimate indulgence. And for multigenerational households, optional GenSmart suites provide plenty of comfort and privacy while still being connected within the home.

Homeowners will also enjoy full access to the long list of premium amenities and engaging activities that come with everyday life at River Islands, which has consistently been named as one of the top-selling master-planned communities in California and the nation. Grab dinner or refreshments at the beautiful Boathouse Restaurant and Bar, catch a game at Islanders Field, walk along the 18-mile Riverfront Trail System and explore the many green spaces, picnic areas and a dog park, all located within the community. And no matter their hobbies or interests, residents have the option to join a variety of clubs––like the Futbol Club, River Runners Club, Bocce League and the Wine Club––where they can engage with others who share similar passions.

“The Tides at River Islands truly is a special place where you can experience a rich and fulfilling lifestyle––one that invites you to create meaningful connections with your neighbors and grow with your community,” said Newbery. “We’re thrilled to give buyers an early start with our Grand Opening Event. It’s the best opportunity to learn about this unique community and reserve the most in-demand, premium homesites before they’re sold out.”