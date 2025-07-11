Hyderabad Property Market Surges as Premium Homes Gain Traction: Knight Frank

Hyderabad, 11 July 2025: According to Knight Frank India’s latest assessment while residential property registrations in Hyderabad declined by 9% year-on-year (YoY) in June 2025 recorded a month-on-month (MoM) uptick with registrations rising by 3%. The total value of homes registered increased by 6% YoY and 7% MoM. Notably, registrations for homes priced above INR 1 crore surged by 35% YoY, accounting for 21% of total registrations. In value terms, this segment contributed 51% of the overall registration value, underscoring the city’s ongoing premiumization trend. Hyderabad residential market spans across four districts—Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy—and includes transactions from both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

REGISTRATIONS IN HYDERABAD

2024 2025 YoY MoM 2024 2025 YoY MoM Volume Split (No of units) Value Split (INR cr) January 5,444 5,464 0% -6% 3,293 3,463 5% -4% February 7,135 5,988 -16% 10% 4,362 3,925 -10% 13% March 6,870 6,327 -8% 6% 4,275 4,471 5% 14% April 6,696 5,886 -12% -7% 4,310 4,148 -4% -7% May 6,062 6,177 2% 5% 3,760 4,302 14% 4% June 7,056 6,391 -9% 3% 4,314 4,587 6% 7%

Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

HIGH-VALUE APARTMENTS:

In June 2025, the percentage share of home registrations in the INR 1+ crore category rose from 21% in June 2025, with sales volume skyrocketing by 35% YoY. In contrast, homes priced below INR 50 lakh and in INR 50 lakh to 1 crore range witnessed a decline in volumes leading to a drop in their overall share, even though they continued to account for 52% and 26% of total sales, respectively. In terms of total transaction value, homes priced above INR 1 crore contributed a dominant 51% share, highlighting the strong and growing demand for premium properties despite their relatively lower volume share.

TICKET SIZE REGISTRATIONS

June 2024 June 2025 YoY June 2024 June 2025 YoY Volume Split (No of units) Value Split (INR cr) < 50 Lakh 4,251 3,342 -21% 1,345 1,052 -22% 50 Lakh – 1 Crore 1,794 1,687 -6% 1,259 1,189 -6% > 1 Crore 1,011 1,362 35% 1,710 2,346 37%

Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

TICKET SIZE SHARE OF REGISTRATIONS

June 2024 June 2025 June 2024 June 2025 Volume Split (No of units) Value Split (INR cr) <50 Lakh 60% 52% 31% 23% 50- 1 Crore 25% 26% 29% 26% > 1 Crore 14% 21% 40% 51%

Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

Majority of the registered properties in Hyderabad were concentrated in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet (sq ft), accounting for 68% of all registrations. Units sized >2,000 sq ft accounted for 17% of the total registrations as compared with the 14% registered during June 2024.

REGISTRATION SPLIT BY UNIT SIZE

Unit-size in sq ft June 2024 June 2025 0-500 3% 3% 500-1,000 15% 12% 1,000-2,000 68% 68% 2000-3000 11% 14% >3000 3% 3%

Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

At the district level, Rangareddy accounted for 49% of property registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 39%. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 12% of total registrations.

REGISTRATION SPLIT BY DISTRICT

District June 2024 June 2025 Hyderabad 16% 12% Medchal-Malkajgiri 41% 39% Rangareddy 43% 49% Sangareddy 0% 0%

Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

The weighted average price of transacted residential properties witnessed a YoY increase of 15% during June 2025. Among the districts, Rangareddy experienced the most increase of 20% YoY during the month.

TRANSACTED PRICE BY SELECTED DISTRICT

District Weighted Average Transacted price (INR per sq ft) June 2025 (YoY change) Hyderabad 4,750 2% Medchal-Malkajgiri 3,460 5% Rangareddy 5,455 20% Sangareddy 2,524 14% Total Market 4,704 15%

Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

Note: Weighted average transacted price depicts the price at which properties have been registered in a district/ market during a particular period. It uses the area transacted as the weight.

Beyond the concentration of bulk transactions, homebuyers also purchased plush properties featuring larger sizes and superior amenities. The top five deals in June 2025 involved properties valued above INR 5 crore, each exceeding 3,000 sq ft in size. Four of these transactions were recorded in West Hyderabad, while one was in Central Hyderabad.

TOP 5 TRANSACTIONS OF THE MONTH

District Name Location Area range (Sq ft) Consideration Value (INR) Hyderabad Shaikpet >3,000 7,85,00,800 Rangreddy Kondapur >3,000 6,30,00,000 Rangreddy Hi-Tech City >3,000 5,93,36,476 Rangreddy Kondapur >3,000 5,45,00,000 Rangreddy Kokapet >3,000 5,28,79,000

Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department

OVERALL TRANSACTIONS DURING JUNE 2025

Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department