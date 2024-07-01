Udaan Youth Club’s National Awareness Quiz on World Nature Conservation Day 2024

Join the National Level Awareness Quiz on World Nature Conservation Day 2024 organized by Udaan Youth Club. This quiz aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and is open to participants of all ages, offering certificates to all participants.

About Udaan Youth Club

Udaan Youth Club is a self-organized group of rural youth who are leveraging the power of technology for social good and social impact. The primary objective of Udaan is to promote social awareness and contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. UYC got recognized with Changing Chalks Award and other recognitions in the presidency of SR Aman Kumar.

About the Program

The National Level Awareness Quiz on World Nature Conservation Day is designed to educate and engage participants on the importance of conserving nature. This initiative by Udaan Youth Club aims to spread knowledge about environmental conservation, biodiversity, and sustainable practices. Participants will have the opportunity to learn, test their knowledge, and earn a certificate of participation.

Benefits

Gain valuable knowledge about environmental conservation and sustainability.

Participants with full marks will get a certificate of participation

Top Participants will be featured in #EcoChampions Photo Collage

Quiz Winners will be invited to share their ideas in #EcoChampions Video Series

Eligibility

The quiz is open to everyone, regardless of age or educational background. Anyone with an interest in nature and conservation is encouraged to participate.

Important Date

Quiz Starting Date: June 30, 2024

Quiz Ending Date: July 28, 2024

Contact Information

You may send your queries to O/o President, Udaan Youth Club at amankumarae@gmail.com or Udaan Youth Club Team at nyktyodhi@gmail.com

Click here to see the official notification of National Level Awareness Quiz on World Nature Conservation Day 2024 [With Certificate, Open for All] by Udaan Youth Club