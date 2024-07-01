New Delhi, July 1, 2024: Signature Global, one of India’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch and sales success of its premium residential project, Titanium SPR , in Sector 71, Gurugram. The project has achieved an overwhelming response with expressions of interests of more than twice the number of apartments to be sold. From the expression of interest, the ongoing allotment process has achieved remarkable sales of over ₹2700 crores till now. The total sales figure is expected to increase significantly after the finalization of the allotment, setting a new benchmark in the region’s premium housing segment.

Titanium SPR Sector 71, Gurugram is a two-phase project with a total sales potential area of 3.7 million sq. ft. The first phase comprises 2.1 million sq. ft, and the remaining 1.5 million sq. ft, the second phase will be launched soon. This project launch is part of land parcels with a sales potential of 17 million sq. ft. in Sector 71, Gurugram.

The entire process, from Expression of Interest (EOI) to allotment, booking, and payment, was conducted digitally and overseen by the renowned Boston Consulting Group (BCG), ensuring utmost transparency and reliability.

Resonating with its namesake element, Titanium SPR has been built to reflect its timeless construction quality. Strategically located in Sector 71, Gurugram along the vital Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Titanium SPR is an iconic development crafted to redefine premium living. Spanning across 14.382 acres, this architectural marvel comprises 608 uber-premium 3.5 BHK (3 to a core) and exclusive 4.5 BHK (2 to a core) condominiums, with 26-feet and 28-feet-long decks, respectively along with triple height entrance lobby and 7 lagoon pools designed by renowned international architects, such as DPC from Singapore, MPFP from the USA, Confluence, NMP Design, Senelac Consultants, and Vintech Consultants.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global, said, ” We are overwhelmed by the tremendous response received for Titanium SPR. Through Titanium SPR, we have offered a premium residential project to buyers that is bound to stand the test of time, owing to its unmatched built quality, robustness and enduring resistance. This project embodies our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and redefining premium standards. The expectations of modern buyers are constantly evolving, and they are increasingly aspiring for the highest quality of lifestyle. We at Signature Global are at the forefront of understanding and adapting to the changing trends to offer buyers the perfect mix of premium space, features and amenities, at a good value for investment. The sales figures are an example to our understanding of discerning homebuyers’ aspirations and our ability to craft exceptional living experiences.”

This strategic positioning ensures effortless access to key destinations within Gurugram and beyond, catering to the needs of diverse homebuyers, including frequent travellers and businesses seeking well-connected properties.

Titanium SPR’s unique selling proposition lies in its unrivalled location advantage and seamless connectivity to major routes like Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, South of Gurugram and NH-48. Its proximity to South of Gurugram (Sohna Road) enhances connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Furthermore, the ongoing infrastructural developments around SPR Sector 71, Gurugram such as SPR Metro, Delhi-Alwar RRTS, Global City, Manesar MRTS, Air Taxi, and Vatika Elevated Road, make the location more promising for higher return on investment.

Inspired by Singaporean architecture, Titanium SPR offers 40-floor high-rise structures offering breath-taking cityscape views, with layouts ensuring no balconies overlook each other. The elevated green spaces, such as the sky garden on the 30th floor, sky terrace on the 40th floor provide serene retreats with panoramic vistas. The project boasts over 55 exclusive amenities, including multiple lagoon pools, sensory gardens, a Miyawaki forest and state-of-the-art recreational facilities. It also hosts Club Elevate that span across 57,000 sq ft with a double-height entry, a multipurpose hall with a pool facing view, fine dining options, a fully-equipped gym, a Zumba studio, spa and sauna facilities, an on-site salon, a co-working space, and other community spaces for its residents, creating a resort-like ambiance within the residential enclave.