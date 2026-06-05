Vembu Technologies Launches XDRShield, Expanding Its Cyber Resilience Portfolio into Extended Detection and Response

India, June 05: Vembu Technologies has announced the global launch of XDRShield, an extended detection and response (XDR) platform designed to help organisations detect, investigate, and respond to advanced cyber threats. The platform is now generally available worldwide as a standalone offering, marking a strategic expansion of Vembu‘s portfolio beyond backup and recovery into proactive endpoint threat detection and operational response.

Building on the momentum of BDRShield, Vembu ‘s enterprise-grade backup and cyber resilience platform, XDRShield addresses a critical gap in how IT and security teams manage the threat lifecycle. Security operations today are characterised by high alert volumes, fragmented workflows, and growing endpoint complexity, conditions that increase the time between detection and meaningful response . XDRShield is designed to close that gap by providing centralised visibility across endpoints, correlating security and operational signals to surface suspicious activity early, and connecting investigation, response , and accountability workflows within a single platform.

The platform is built for mid-market enterprises, lean IT security teams, and managed service providers (MSPs) that require practical detection and response capabilities without the cost and operational overhead associated with traditional SIEM or SOC-centric deployments.

Key capabilities include file integrity monitoring with compliance control mapping, review backlog, reviewer assignment, review history, and audit-ready evidence export; registry key monitoring, process monitoring, and system metrics monitoring; alert detection and lifecycle management; case management with ownership, assignment, SLA tracking, evidence, timeline, notes, and alert linking; governed response actions including host isolation, user disable, process kill, and IOC blocking, with approval workflow, execution history, and audit trail; asset inventory with software and package visibility, services, hardware context, and asset-level vulnerability visibility; tenant-aware email and WhatsApp notification workflows with recipient management, cooldown suppression, and retry/queue handling; role-based access control, tenant-aware audit logging, and multi-tenant operations for MSP and MSSP environments.

For MSPs and MSSPs managing multi-tenant customer environments, XDRShield provides tenant-aware administration, RBAC, workflow separation, customer-level visibility, audit logging, and operational controls across distributed environments. This capability is particularly relevant as managed security services grow in demand across India and global markets. Mid-market IT teams operating with constrained security resources gain a structured platform to unify endpoint monitoring, investigation, compliance review, and response without deploying multiple disconnected tools.

XDRShield also strengthens security operations by connecting detection signals to action-oriented workflows. Teams can move from alerts to cases, from cases to response actions, and from response actions to audit-backed evidence. This helps reduce operational gaps between identifying suspicious activity, assigning ownership, taking response action, and documenting follow-through.

Together, XDRShield and BDRShield enable organisations to address the full incident lifecycle within a single vendor ecosystem from early threat detection and coordinated operational response through to backup and recovery. Vembu has indicated a forward roadmap encompassing deeper workflow enrichment, broader third-party integrations, and expanded asset and operational visibility, with development priorities guided by MSP and enterprise customer use cases.