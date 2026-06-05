Beyond Green Promises: How Brands Are Turning Sustainability Commitments into Measurable Impact

As conversations around sustainability move beyond promises and pledges, brands across industries are increasingly focusing on tangible action. From conserving natural resources and empowering local communities to rethinking how products are designed and produced, companies are finding new ways to integrate sustainability into their everyday operations. This World Environment Day, we look at how brands are driving meaningful impact through initiatives that address some of today’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Kohler: Reimagining Water Conservation Through Design

At Kohler, innovation and resource efficiency go hand in hand. Through thoughtful product design and advanced engineering, the company continues to develop solutions that help conserve water while delivering the performance consumers expect. A key example is the Reach Eco Toilet, which uses just 3.6 litres of water per flush, helping save up to 12,000 litres of water per bathroom annually compared to conventional systems. Beyond product innovation, Kohler continues to advance its global Net Zero 2035 goals while supporting water stewardship initiatives such as Safe Water for All and WaterPro, a plumbing training and certification programme developed in partnership with the Water Management and Plumbing Skill Council (WMPSC) in India. By combining innovation, education, and responsible manufacturing practices, Kohler is helping shape a more water-conscious future.

KFC India: Serving Sustainability Through Everyday Operations

At KFC India, sustainability is driven by action. Today, several KFC restaurants are powered by solar energy, collectively generating over 800 KW of renewable power and helping reduce an estimated 850 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. Our flagship restaurant in Hyderabad’s Hi-tech City features one of the largest solar installations in the QSR industry, avoiding 30.5 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year. Through energy management systems, LED lighting, energy-efficient cooling and water-saving fixtures, we continue to reduce resource consumption, including saving over 50% water across our operations. KFC India has also reduced more than 3,500 metric tonnes of plastic and transitioned 80% of its packaging to recyclable and compostable alternatives. Guided by its ‘11 Green Building Must Haves’ framework, the brand is home to three IGBC-certified restaurants, including the Platinum-certified restaurant in Rayya, Punjab, and Gold-certified restaurants in Bhawar Kua, Indore, and Cherthala, Kerala. KFC India remains committed to building a more sustainable future brick by brick and bucket by bucket.

Greenlam Industries: Building Efficiency into Every Step

At Greenlam Industries, sustainability is not just a commitment; it is an integral part of how we think, operate, and innovate. From conserving water and energy in our manufacturing processes to promoting responsible sourcing and resource-efficient practices, we strive to reduce our environmental footprint at every step.

Our continued efforts have resulted in the conservation of over 8 million litres of water and savings of more than 80,000 kWh of energy, reflecting our dedication to driving meaningful environmental impact through measurable action. This World Environment Day, we remain committed to creating solutions that contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

McCain Foods India: Cultivating Smarter Farming Practices

At McCain Foods India, sustainability starts at the source. Through its Smart and Sustainable Farming initiatives, the company works closely with over 1,000 potato growers to promote water-efficient irrigation, regenerative agriculture and responsible farming practices. Today, 100% of McCain’s partner growers use drip or sprinkler irrigation systems, helping conserve water while improving productivity. Alongside its agricultural efforts, the company continues to focus on operational efficiency and waste reduction, reinforcing its commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient food system for future generations.

Air France: Charting a Lower-Carbon Future for Aviation

For Air France, reducing the environmental impact of air travel requires action across multiple fronts. The airline is accelerating the renewal of its fleet with newer-generation aircraft that are more fuel efficient and emit less CO₂ than previous models. Alongside fleet modernisation, Air France continues to expand the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which can reduce lifecycle CO₂ emissions by at least 65% compared to conventional aviation fuel.