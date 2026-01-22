Vergo Makes National Debut on Zee TV’s IdeaBaaz, Flags the Productivity Cost of Poor Seating in India

New Delhi, Jan 22: Ergonomic furniture startup Vergo made its national television debut on Zee TV’s IdeaBaaz, the reality show featuring India’s most disruptive startups, by drawing attention to one of the most overlooked workplace health challenges—prolonged sitting and poor seating ergonomics.

During the episode, Vergo highlighted the hidden costs associated with traditional office seating. Studies cited revealed that over 56% of Indian office workers sit for more than eight hours daily, while musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) impact nearly 72% of IT professionals, leading to absenteeism rates almost three times higher than in ergonomically optimised workplaces. Research further indicates that Indian businesses lose over ₹8,500 crore annually due to productivity losses linked to poor seating, while poor sleep alone costs organisations ₹2.1 lakh per employee per year. For every 100 employees using suboptimal seating, losses can reach ₹28 lakh annually due to reduced productivity, absenteeism, and healthcare expenses.

The founder explained that most conventional chairs are designed around static postures, restricting natural spinal movement and causing back, neck, and shoulder discomfort within minutes. According to studies, 68% of office workers report lower back pain, 52% experience neck pain, and 45% suffer shoulder pain—largely attributed to rigid backrests and fixed lumbar support that prevent essential micro-movements.

Vergo’s approach centres on adaptive seating that responds to individual body movement rather than forcing the user to adapt to the chair. Active seating solutions that support dynamic posture have been shown to improve body engagement and reduce attention-task errors by 20%. However, 77% of Indian offices continue to rely on static seating. The brand showcased three key solutions: adjustable ergonomic chairs, active stools that encourage movement, and dynamic chairs using springs or elastomers to absorb and return force—making extended sitting healthier and more productive.

Harsh Wadhwani, Founder, Vergo, said,

“People tend to normalise discomfort because the damage occurs gradually. Once individuals experience seating that supports natural movement, their expectations shift permanently. Our mission is to make ergonomics preventive rather than reactive. Chairs are not merely furniture—they are tools for health, productivity, and long-term well-being.”

The episode also addressed the broader challenge of ergonomic adoption in India. Despite 68% of employees reporting musculoskeletal pain and more than half sitting over eight hours daily, workplace seating remains underinvested due to cost sensitivity and limited awareness. Research shows that organisations save ₹289 in healthcare costs and ₹241 in absenteeism for every rupee invested in workplace wellness, demonstrating a strong return on investment.

Vergo challenged the misconception that ergonomics is a luxury, illustrating how poor seating contributes to stress, fatigue, and reduced efficiency. The founder explained how design innovations—such as a 120-degree anterior hip tilt, split-seat pans, elastomer lumbar ribs, and dynamic armrests and footrests—can reduce gluteal pressure by up to 30%, support natural spinal alignment, and promote healthy micro-movements.

Vergo’s appearance on IdeaBaaz resonate strongly with viewers, reflecting a growing shift among younger professionals who increasingly view ergonomic seating as a long-term investment in health, comfort, and productivity.