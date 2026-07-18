Miguel Arcanjo Celebrates a Seasonal Feast at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa

As the rains transform Goa into a lush tropical paradise, Miguel Arcanjo at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa invites guests to experience the rich culinary heritage of the region through the specially curated Goa Monsoon Feast, available until 31 July 2026.

The limited-period menu pays homage to Goa’s seasonal bounty, bringing together time-honoured recipes, fresh local ingredients and the comforting flavours that define monsoon dining. Every dish reflects the restaurant’s deep-rooted connection to Goan traditions while celebrating the warmth and generosity of local hospitality.

Set amidst the serene surroundings of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa, Miguel Arcanjo offers the perfect setting to savour authentic regional cuisine as rain-soaked landscapes create an unforgettable backdrop. Whether it’s a leisurely family lunch or an intimate dinner, the Goa Monsoon Feast promises an immersive journey into the heart of Goa’s culinary culture.

“Goan cuisine comes alive during the monsoon, when seasonal ingredients and cherished family recipes take centre stage. Through the Goa Monsoon Feast, we are delighted to showcase the authentic flavours of our land while inviting guests to experience the warmth, richness and timeless traditions of Goan hospitality,” said Sheetal Singh , Cluster General, South Goa and General Manager Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa

Available only through July, the Goa Monsoon Feast at Miguel Arcanjo is a celebration of tradition, flavour and the timeless charm of Goa in the rains.

To book your table call please call 9665349233