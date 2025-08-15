Virinchi Ltd Reports 5.8% Revenue Growth to Rs.79.77 Cr in Q1 FY26

Virinchi Limited (BSE: 532372, NSE: VIRINCHI) has registered an increase of 5.8% in revenue to Rs.79.77 crores from Rs. 76.30 crores, compared to Q1 FY 2025.

Key Highlights

Additionally, the board discussed the strategic evaluation of its high EBITDA Fin-Tech SaaS vertical, “QFund”, which serves US-based alternative lenders, with the following

Key considerations:

Restructuring the SaaS business into a 100% subsidiary via slump sale to create a focused SaaS entity, thus unlocking long-term shareholder value.

Divesting a portion of the SaaS business via private investment, strategic partnerships, or IPO, and utilising proceeds to reduce debt at the consolidated level as well as invest in the healthcare vertical to expand the Virinchi hospital chain.

The Board has sought further details on these subjects and scheduled a follow-up meeting on Friday, August 22, 2025, to deliberate on this matter..

The fintech business “QFund”has seen an impressive growth in US market the last few quarterswith the addition of two new customers CheckNGo andMoneyTree, taking its total client base to 18.

QFund is designed for the US short term lending and mortgage sector offering a full suite of technology for underwriting, servicing, and managing loan workflows.

Among the company’s other significant subsidiaries, Virinchi Health Care Private Limited has state of the art infrastructure and renowned doctors and is in the process of attracting more doctors to serve its patient base and improve its revenues and profits.