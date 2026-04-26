Beyond the Domain: The Domain Name Company Launches Global ‘Ventures’ Program to Help Build Startups from the Ground Up

Auckland, New Zealand–(Newsfile Corp. – April 25, 2026) – The Domain Name Company Limited (domain.co.nz), a cornerstone of digital infrastructure since 1996, today announced the global launch of its “Ventures” program. This initiative marks a strategic addition to domain name registration and hosting, adding a “Technical Partnership” model, designed to empower founders who aim to change the world by providing them with an enterprise-grade solution out-of-the-box.

Solving the “Technical Gap” for Global Founders

In an industry where most registrars treat a startup as a one-off transaction, The Domain Name Company is prioritizing longevity. Many founders fail not due to a lack of vision, but due to “technical friction”—the complex hurdle of configuring websites, promotion, security, services and email alone.

“Since we began in 1996, we’ve seen thousands of businesses stall because they lacked technical expertise” says Josh Evans, Head of Ventures. “Our Ventures program acts as the technical co-founder these startups need, providing the same high-tier infrastructure that powers our Enterprise clients”.

The “Ventures” Ecosystem: Partnership Over Pricing

The Ventures program is a global initiative open to founders regardless of their location who have a mission to change the world. It replaces “teaser rates” with a free comprehensive startup stack:

Zero-Cost Launch: High-performance web hosting, professional email, domain services and promotion provided at no cost during the critical first phase.

High-performance web hosting, professional email, domain services and promotion provided at no cost during the critical first phase. Technical Bench: Hands-on setup and ongoing configuration. The Ventures team manages the “plumbing”—DNS, SSL encryption, consulting and infrastructure scaling.

Hands-on setup and ongoing configuration. The Ventures team manages the “plumbing”—DNS, SSL encryption, consulting and infrastructure scaling. Global Domain Authority: As a fully authorized registrar, the company provides direct access to over 300 TLDs (including .nz, .com, .uk, and .au) and specialized Droplist services to help founders secure high-value expired domains.

As a fully authorized registrar, the company provides direct access to over 300 TLDs (including .nz, .com, .uk, and .au) and specialized Droplist services to help founders secure high-value expired domains. Direct Investment: High-potential startups within the program are also eligible for direct cash investment.

Enterprise Stability for Modern Innovation

While many international “low cost” registrars operate on “fly-by-night” models, The Domain Name Company offers 30 unbroken years of stability.

How to Apply

The Ventures program is now accepting applications from founders globally. Requirements include an active roadmap, a clear vision for scalability, and a commitment to building a sustainable digital brand.

Apply for the Ventures Program Today: https://www.domain.co.nz/ventures

About The Domain Name Company Limited

Founded in 1996, The Domain Name Company Limited (domain.co.nz) is a global pioneer in digital identity and a fully authorized registrar in multiple international markets. The company offers low cost domain name registration, providing direct access to more than 540 different top-level domains, combined with a Lowest Price Guarantee, on the average of registration and renewal price.

The company has developed the latest customized, fully multi-lingual AI tooling to facilitate a seamless DNS partnership between customers and technology. From single email addresses and SSL certificates to Droplist bidding and managed corporate solutions, The Domain Name Company provides the technical backbone for the digital economy. With an established pedigree, they provide the high-performance, AI-driven scaffolding that turns a single domain into a global empire.

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