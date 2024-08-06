Wayanad Disaster : Interval Learning App Announces Rs 50 Lakh Educational Scheme for Children Affected

Malappuram: In a significant move to support the educational needs of children affected by the recent natural disaster in Wayanad, Interval Learning App, an education startup based in Areekode, Malappuram, has announced an extensive education assistance scheme worth Rs 50 lakh. The initiative aims to provide comprehensive resettlement for students whose education was disrupted due to the calamity.

The programme, designed in collaboration with the state government and district administration, targets children who have lost their homes and schools. Currently, these children are sheltered in relief camps and with relatives. The education scheme will commence once they are ready to return to school, following their recovery from the trauma.

Ramees Ali, CEO of Interval Learning App, emphasized the project’s focus on providing individual attention to each child alongside their school studies. The app, having over ten thousand teachers, will offer educational support to students in Chooralmala and Mundakkai. Beyond academics, the initiative will also include psychological support, aiming to help children overcome the emotional and educational challenges they face.

In addition to the educational programme, Interval has announced a remote work initiative, offering jobs to 50 graduates from natural disaster-hit areas in Kerala. This initiative aims to ensure financial stability for affected individuals, allowing them to work safely from home or other secure locations.

The company has also contributed to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, reinforcing its commitment to the rehabilitation and support of disaster-affected communities.