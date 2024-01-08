Whiteland Corporation appoints Pankaj Pal as Managing Director

Gurugram: Whiteland Corporation, a leading entity in the Indian Real Estate Sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pankaj Pal as its new Managing Director. In this pivotal role, Mr. Pal will spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives, bringing his wealth of experience to drive forward the Company’s ambitious business plans.

Pankaj Pal, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, embarked on a remarkable real estate career in 1991 during India’s economic liberalization. Within the 33 years of experience, he has adorned senior leadership roles at Eros Group, Great Eastern (now Mahindra Realty), Vatika Group, Ireo, M3M, AIPL, and Landmark Group. His expertise spans product design, sales, marketing, corporate finance, and strategic management in key top-tier positions.