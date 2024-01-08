Whiteland Corporation appoints Pankaj Pal as Managing Director

January 8, 2024

Gurugram: Whiteland Corporation, a leading entity in the Indian Real Estate Sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pankaj Pal as its new Managing Director. In this pivotal role, Mr. Pal will spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives, bringing his wealth of experience to drive forward the Company’s ambitious business plans.

Pankaj Pal, Managing Director, Whitleland Corporation

Pankaj Pal, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, embarked on a remarkable real estate career in 1991 during India’s economic liberalization. Within the 33 years of experience, he has adorned senior leadership roles at Eros Group, Great Eastern (now Mahindra Realty), Vatika Group, Ireo, M3M, AIPL, and Landmark Group. His expertise spans product design, sales, marketing, corporate finance, and strategic management in key top-tier positions.

Commenting on the appointment, Navdeep Sardana, the Founder Chairman, Whiteland Corporation said, “I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Pankaj as he joins the Company. With an impressive 33 years of extensive experience, Pankaj brings invaluable and strong leadership capabilities to our team. His management style aligns seamlessly with the values and culture of Whiteland Corporation which encompasses integrity, client-centric approach, sustainability, and the coexistence of all entities in a congenial ecosystem. Here’s to a harmonious and thriving partnership, where his leadership will be a beacon guiding us towards greater goals and unprecedented successes.”

“Whiteland Corporation is currently in an accelerated growth phase and Pankaj is the ideal person to further cement the brand legacy we aspire for and take the business to a new level.”

Looking forward to his association with Whiteland, Pankaj said, “I am profoundly optimistic and honoured by the prospect of joining Whiteland Corporation as a Managing Director. The opportunity to engage in collaboration with Mr. Navdeep Sardana, the Founder Chairman of the company, is especially compelling. His dynamic professionalism, underscored by an exemplary work ethic and unwavering integrity, has positioned him as a distinguished figure in the industry. I eagerly anticipate contributing to the ongoing success and growth trajectory of Whiteland Corporation under his esteemed leadership.”

